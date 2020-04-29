Economic Literacy Colorado and Bellco Credit Union Celebrate National Financial Literacy Month with New Activity Book for Elementary Students

DENVER, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Financial Literacy Month, Economic Literacy Colorado has partnered with Bellco Credit Union to create an activity book for elementary students so they can further the conversation about financial literacy with their parents and family members.

National Financial Literacy Month is recognized in April to focus on the importance of financial literacy and to teach Americans and children how to establish and maintain healthy budgets. Aligning to the missions of Economic Literacy Colorado and Bellco Credit Union, April was selected for the activity book launch.

"Economic Literacy Colorado is grateful for Bellco Credit Union's partnership and contribution to financial educational tools for students," said Debbie Pierce, president and CEO of Economic Literacy Colorado. "We created this activity book so children could enjoy learning about money at home with the help of a parent or family member. Equipping young people with knowledge to make informed decisions is essential and prepares them to handle financial and economic challenges in their future."

The booklet, titled "FUNancial $marts," is available online, and it will also be distributed through Bellco Credit Union locations and though its community partners in the near future. The book's collaborative lessons of counting money, budgeting, and creating a business are intended to encourage Colorado youth to go down the right path to making educated financial choices. To access the booklet, please visit: https://www.bellco.org/funancialsmarts.

"Bellco is committed to improving the quality of life for our members and community by helping them to secure their financial future. Providing children with financial skills at a young age empowers them to become financially strong in the future," said Jody Soper, vice president of marketing for Bellco Credit Union. "We're proud of the work we've done together with Economic Literacy Colorado on this book, and we hope it helps spur a lifetime of good financial decisions."

To further support teachers and families who are seeking financial literacy tools, Economic Literacy Colorado has compiled a wide variety of resources on their website.

Educators who are teaching remotely will find resources that include webinars, lessons, articles, and recommendations for online engagement systems and presentation tools. For kindergarten to 12th grade students and their parents, Economic Literacy Colorado offers age-appropriate financial literacy program resources to support at-home learning about personal financial responsibility.

About Economic Literacy Colorado

Economic Literacy Colorado is the only Colorado nonprofit dedicated to economic and personal financial professional development for kindergarten-12th grade teachers. Its goal is for every Colorado student to be financially and economically capable of making informed decisions to set them up for success. Because Colorado students are not required to learn these fundamental life-skills, Economic Literacy Colorado works diligently to educate, engage and incentivize educators to make financial education a priority in their school or district, leveling the playing field for all Colorado students.

For more information about Economic Literacy Colorado, please visit https://econlitco.org/.

About Bellco Credit Union

Bellco is one of Colorado's largest financial institutions, with $5 billion in assets and 25 branches in Colorado. Founded in 1936, Bellco offers a full range of financial products and services including mortgages, auto loans and checking accounts. Today, Bellco has more than 341,000 members who benefit from the advantages of a credit union, including lower interest rates on loans, higher yields on savings, and access to thousands of ATMs nationwide. Connect with Bellco on Facebook and Twitter. Bellco is Federally Insured by NCUA and is an Equal Housing Opportunity Lender.

