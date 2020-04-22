Economic Report: The End of an Epoch - Sees Massive Change & Chaotic Markets

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruce Fenton, founder of Chainstone Labs released an economic paper focused on the implications and impact of the economic crisis titled The End of an Epoch: A New Beginning for Capital Markets in the 21st Century.

The report opens "We are at the end of an epoch. An era that began 100 years ago is now reaching its inevitable conclusion. Events of the last several decades have built to this moment." A main theme throughout is change.

This report takes an in-depth look at the situation that we face, what makes this a major generational shift and how we arrived where we are today. It explains how major generational shifts and epoch change have occurred in history and builds a roadmap for how rebuilding might look.

Fenton sees a period of turmoil and change ranging from one to three years followed by an aggressive time of rebuilding. The report emphasizes that the impact will not just be the events we are experiencing now but the changes they cause. The shift we are in will be as epic and impactful as at least WWI, perhaps greater.

Fenton, who was warning of the dangers of the virus and the reaction to it in February, weeks before it was mainstream, believes that the next great dangers we face could exceed the health risks alone. "I'm concerned about government overreach, authoritarianism and possible war. We also must be serious in realizing that economics can cost lives as well. However this unfolds, the change will be great and our world will be very different from now on."

The report covers the 1918 Spanish Flu, hyperinflation during the Weimar Republic, to a move for efficiency in the 1980s, the 2008 financial crisis and the growth of the global asset bubble over the past decade. These events have impacted how the world has unfolded and is relevant to the challenges we face.

The paper concludes with ideas about what we might see next and specific recommendations and actions for workers, investors, business owners and others.

The paper is open source and released via Creative Commons license.

Link to Economic Report: http://brucefenton.com/economic-report/

Reading of the Report by Author: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NyMgMj9wmOc&feature=youtu.be

