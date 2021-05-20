Economic Times Names GEP 'Best Workplace For Women 2021 In India,' Recognizing Women's Role In The Success Of The Global Supply Chain And Procurement Software & Consulting Company

"We're proud that our company has been recognized by The Economic Times, because women are the GEP origin story and they are our future," said Roopa Gandhi, co-founder & president, GEP. "GEP stands out in the male-dominated tech and consulting industries, because we are a place where women are an integral part of our DNA, progress and success. We're in complete awe of, and are so grateful to, the women at GEP in India, because of their unbelievable strength and resilience in supporting their families, colleagues and our clients during this pandemic."

GEP was founded with the bedrock commitment to provide equality and empower women in their careers. To foster gender parity, diversity and inclusion, the company's employee resource group [email protected], with hundreds of members in India and across the global company, operates four tracks to ensure GEP is a great place to work for women:

Recruiting through unconscious bias training, diverse interview panels, and women-focused hiring drives where GEP female leaders share advice about mentoring, work-life balance, and pursuing careers in technology and consulting; Retaining and growing careers by ensuring pay parity, providing work remotely and flexible work options to support work-life balance, and encouraging employees to apply for other jobs inside GEP; Empowering women by connecting GEP women across functions, roles and locations to share experiences and advice and supporting women with resources for their health, safety and finance that encompass creches, yoga sessions, sports teams, health check-ups, and self-defense workshops; Recognizing and celebrating GEP women for their accomplishments, and hosting leaders from outside the organization to share their experiences and inspiring journeys.

The Economic Times, the leading English-language business-focused daily newspaper in India, established "Best Workplaces for Women 2021" to acknowledge, celebrate and eulogize organizations that have not only succeeded in being at par with gender equality in the workplace but also created a conducive work environment for women employees. Criteria for consideration include parity in the experience of women employees; representation of women across all hierarchical levels in the organization; low attrition rate for female employees; flexible work hours and remote working; and zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment.

About GEP

GEP delivers transformative supply chain solutions that help global enterprises become more agile and resilient, operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability and increase shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain expertise, smart, passionate people — this is how GEP SOFTWARE™, GEP STRATEGY™ and GEP MANAGED SERVICES™ together deliver supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness. Our customers are the world's best companies, including hundreds of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 industry leaders who rely on GEP to meet ambitious strategic, financial and operational goals.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC and Spend Matters. GEP is also regularly ranked a top supply chain consulting and strategy firm, and a leading managed services provider by ALM, Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG and HFS, among others.

Headquartered in Clark, New Jersey, GEP has offices and operations centers across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. To learn more, visit www.gep.com.

