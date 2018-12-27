Ecopetrol Announces Timing of the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Report and Conference Call

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL;NYSE: EC) ("Ecopetrol" or the "Company) announces that on February 26th, 2018 after market close, it will release its financial and operating results for the fourth and full year 2018. On Wednesday, February 27th, Ecopetrol's senior management will host two conference calls to review the results. Please find below the timing, dial-in and links to access the conferences:

Spanish Conference Call English Conference Call 08:00 a.m. Col Time 09:30 a.m. Col Time



US Dial-in #: 1 (847) 585-4405 US Dial-in #: 1 (847) 585-4405 US Dial-in # (Toll Free): 1 (888) 771-4371 US Dial-in # (Toll Free): 1 (888) 771-4371 Local Colombia Dial-in #: 57 1 380 8041 Local Colombia Dial-in #: : 57 1 380 8041 Local Colombia Dial-in # (Free Toll): 01 800 9 156 924 Local Colombia Dial-in # (Free Toll): 01 800 9 156 924 Passcode: 48165856 Passcode: 48165858

Participants from different countries may look for different international numbers to the ones mentioned above by consulting the following link:

http://web.meetme.net/r.aspx?p=12&a=UxbCzHWhYBphvR

The earnings release, slide presentation and live webcast of the conference calls will be available on Ecopetrol's website: www.ecopetrol.com.co and at the following links:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1924686/928EF2CE66DEBDD1250790C13C879910 (Spanish)

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1924706/1798AABC0B837E7ECCF526D3E9B5613A (English)

Please verify in advance proper operation of the webcast in your browser. We recommend the usage of the latest versions of Internet Explorer, Google Chrome y Mozilla Firefox.

The replay of the calls will be available on Ecopetrol's website (www.ecopetrol.com.co).

This release contains statements that may be considered forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements, whether made in this release or in future filings or press releases or orally, address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, including in respect of the Company's prospects for growth and its ongoing access to capital to fund the Company's business plan, among others. Consequently, changes in the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements: market prices of oil & gas, our exploration and production activities, market conditions, applicable regulations, the exchange rate, the Company's competitiveness and the performance of Colombia's economy and industry, to mention a few. We do not intend, and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Capital Markets Manager

María Catalina Escobar

Phone: (+571) 234 5190

E-mail: investors@ecopetrol.com.co

Media Relations (Colombia)

Jorge Mauricio Tellez

Phone: (+ 571) 234 4329

E-mail: mauricio.tellez@ecopetrol.com.co

