ECOS® Celebrates Mother's Day with Unique Mother & Child™ "Click-In" Refill Kits

The Mother & Child ECOS Refill Kit features an ergonomic design that includes a 64-ounce or 96-ounce refill bottle that's easy to hold, lift and pour and a 16-ounce everyday bottle that's light and comfortable for one-hand use. The unique system also makes storage easier. Both bottles in the Mother & Child ECOS Refill Kit snap together, making them compact and convenient to store under the sink or in the pantry between uses. The new refill system is a great value for shoppers, providing the volume of five containers in one compact kit.

"As a mother, I'm always looking for new products that make my life a little easier, especially now when it's hard to get to the store as often," said ECOS President & CEO Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks. "I'm excited to bring this game-changer to shoppers because I know first-hand how wonderful it's been to use in my own kitchen."

ECOS is well-known for its plant-powered ingredients and sustainable manufacturing and, in keeping with its eco-friendly leadership, the company designed its Mother & Child ECOS Refill Kits with environmental benefits as well. The unique design reduces plastic use because it requires no shrink wrap or packaging to hold the bottle together—the proprietary "click-in" design keeps the everyday bottle securely in place in the refill bottle. In addition, the Refill Kits offer a significant savings in bottle plastic compared to five individual containers.

The Mother & Child ECOS Refill Kits are available at Whole Foods Market and at other retailers across the U.S.

ABOUT ECOS®

Family owned and operated since 1967, ECOS makes environmentally friendly laundry detergents and cleaners that are safer for people, pets and the planet. ECOS is a leader in sustainable manufacturing with the world's first carbon neutral, water neutral and TRUE Platinum Zero Waste-certified facilities in the U.S. ECOS cleaners are thoughtfully sourced, made without formaldehyde or dyes, pH balanced, readily biodegradable and never tested on animals. The company has received many awards for its innovations in safer green chemistry, including the U.S. EPA's coveted Safer Choice Partner of the Year award. ECOS, Baby ECOS, ECOS Pets and ECOS PRO cleaners are available at major club and grocery retailers and natural foods stores throughout the U.S., internationally and online. For more information and retail locations, visit ecos.com.

