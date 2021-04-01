ECOS Commits to a Cleaner Future as a Climate Positive Company

For over 50 years, ECOS has made products that are safer for people and the planet. In 2009, the company committed to becoming carbon-neutral by 2020. Just four years later, ECOS met this goal by switching to 100% renewable energy and dramatically reducing its transportation emissions. Since then, ECOS has continuously pushed the boundaries of sustainable manufacturing, becoming TRUE Platinum Zero Waste-certified at its four U.S. manufacturing facilities in 2015 and water-neutral in 2016. Using reduction as a first-line approach, ECOS has worked closely with local suppliers, vendors and transportation companies to achieve these ambitious goals.

"I'm incredibly proud of our neutrality and zero waste achievements, but the threats to our planet require more than just minimizing our environmental footprint," says Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks, President and CEO of ECOS. "We need to go further by regenerating resources beyond what we use. As a Climate Positive company, I hope we can inspire other companies to join us and support projects like clean energy, regenerative agriculture, and habitat restoration. It's up to us to slow the trajectory of climate change and create a healthier planet for us all."

Each April, over 1 billion people participate in celebrating the planet and eco-conscious programs and organizations. With this announcement, ECOS is on a mission to make this month not only a time of observance, but also a commitment to actions that better the planet.

ECOS has long supported clean wind energy projects and water restoration initiatives for critically threatened ecosystems, and now, the company is broadening this commitment by investing at 110% of its impact. To learn more about how ECOS achieves its Climate Positive impact, go to www.ecos.com/climate-positive .

As part of its annual tradition, ECOS will celebrate Earth Day by thanking its employees for their essential role in helping the company achieve its unprecedented sustainability milestones and giving them an Earth Day bonus in honor of the special day.

ABOUT ECOS®

Family owned and operated since 1967, ECOS makes plant-powered laundry detergents and cleaners that are safer for people, pets and the planet. ECOS cleaners are made in the USA using thoughtfully sourced global ingredients, without dyes, formaldehyde, 1,4-dioxane, parabens, phthalates, or optical brighteners. They are pH balanced, greywater and septic safe, and never tested on animals. ECOS has won many awards for its green chemistry innovations, including the U.S. EPA 2020 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award. ECOS, Baby ECOS, ECOS Pets and ECOS PRO cleaners are available at major club and grocery retailers and natural foods stores throughout the U.S., internationally and online. For more information and retail locations, visit ecos.com .

