ECOVACS ROBOTICS Continues to Expand Product Offering with Two Additional New Robotic Cleaning Models

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOVACS ROBOTICS, a leader in the Home Robotic Cleaning Industry, today announces the launch of DEEBOT 661 and DEEBOT 711S now available for consumer purchase on Amazon.com. Outfitted with an interchangeable water tank, DEEBOT 661 is a Convertible Floor Cleaning robot that allows consumers to get the efficient cleaning of both mopping and vacuuming. Providing a flexible cleaning experience, DEEBOT 661 is able to go from vacuum to mop, depending on user needs and its intelligent design will make sure no dirt is left behind.

"Our growing ECOVACS product portfolio aims to aid consumers with the best possible options to create a smarter home and easier cleaning experience that meets all lifestyle needs, whether it be a need for mopping and/or vacuuming," said Jonathan Tang, Vice President, Head of Global Business at ECOVACS. "The combination of the interchangeable tank to allow auto mopping in DEEBOT 661 along with three-stage cleaning, max mode, and a more efficient cleaning path will undoubtedly help deliver a true all floor surface cleaning solution, leaving 'Nothing Missed.'"

DEEBOT 661 is designed to learn the most efficient cleaning path while mopping for a flawless clean, every time. Both DEEBOT 661 and 711S feature total wireless control, with DEEBOT doing the hard work for you no matter your location, thanks to the ECOVACS Home App.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 661

The new DEEBOT 661 promises to clean beyond expectations, with both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, which are interchangeable based on consumer need at any given moment. With Smart Move, DEEBOT 661 systematically mops to cover the entire area and goes back to the charging dock when done.

Additional Key highlights for the new model include Max Mode for a boost of suction power when Vacuuming, and a 3-Stage-Cleaning process for better results. DEEBOT 661 is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and provides up to 130mn of runtime.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 711S

The new DEEBOT 711S comes with Smart Navi Optical Mapping, meaning it sees more to clean better. This robotic vacuum is able to recognize its environment and position itself in the space wisely, allowing it to follow an efficient cleaning path while delivering a powerful performance. The model is smart home compatible with Google and Amazon systems. DEEBOT 711S also comes with an upgraded battery, providing up to 130mn of runtime, and an improved brush for deeper cleans on Carpet.

MSRP: $549.99

Availability: Exclusively available on Amazon.com.

To learn more about ECOVCAS Robotics, visit us at ecovacs.com

About ECOVACS ROBOTICS

Innovating Since Day One - Creating the Intelligent Home.

At ECOVACS ROBOTICS, we care about innovating solutions to enhance your lifestyle. Based on deep understanding of use cases and consumer experiences, we design robots that help you to "live smart, enjoy life."

With over 20 years of design and industry-leading research, we have led the market as homes become more intelligent and responsive. We are building a world where your home asks less of your attention, becomes more seamless and powerful, and frees you to spend more time doing what you love.

