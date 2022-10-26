ECOVACS ROBOTICS Unveils Cleaning Robotics Ecosystem

Launching two new flagship products in Asia and EU, ECOVACS expands home cleaning robotics category with new innovations

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOVACS, the world's leading cleaning robotics brand, announced two new smart robotics products today, that expand its offering and change the game for the robotics industry: a breakthrough robotic lawn mower GOAT G1, and a networked commercial floor cleaning robot, DEEBOT PRO. Adding to its global lineup of robotic cleaning products, including DEEBOT robotic home floor cleaners, WINBOT window and surface cleaners, and AIRBOT air purifying robots, the additions expand the robotic cleaning category with ECOVACS continuing to lead the industry.

Aligning with the company's mission of "Robotics for All," the new products were introduced today at a global virtual press conference led by David Qian, CEO of ECOVACS ROBOTICS. Attendees experienced a virtual tour throughout a futuristic ECOVACS Pavilion, and product demonstrations in a European garden and the Suzhou Museum.

The first intelligent robotic lawn mower from ECOVACS, the GOAT G1 features "Robotic Vision," a new ECOVACS technology that gets rid of complicated boundary-setting efforts required of solutions today. The Goat G1 automatically maps a lawn and its boundaries in less than 30 minutes, providing a smooth mowing experience for customers and making their lawn care safer, easier, and more efficient. TrueMapping Multi-Fusion Localization System, a binocular vision solution never seen before in the industry, additionally delivers 360-degree panoramic and fish-eye views, achieving accurate positioning down to a centimeter in a garden space with unclear physical boundaries. The GOAT G1 system also integrates ultra- wideband (UWB) wireless carrier wave communication, inertial navigation, and GPS localization for stable and reliable communication.

The GOAT G1 can mow a lawn of 6500 sq. ft. a day to consistently ensure a fresh, neat, and presentable cut. This product is also equipped with AIVI 3D solution consisting of a vision sensor and a ToF sensor, which ensures the GOAT G1 can identify common obstacles on a lawn avoiding injury to people, animals, and property.

GOAT G1 will first be introduced in China and Europe in March 2023.

ECOVACS has made its first move into commercial cleaning with its integrated solution, the DEEBOT PRO. Commercial space, including shopping malls, office buildings, hotels, and other large venues, is riddled with large and complex floor cleaning jobs. To tackle the challenge, ECOVACS developed HIVE (Homogeneous Intelligence Variable Execution), a shared intelligence, driven by high precision lidar, across multiple robots. A map created by each robot can be instantly synchronized to the HIVE system, along with the location information, which will then be distributed to all collaborating robots. DEEBOT PRO includes a smaller robot K1, and a bigger robot M1 to meet the floor cleaning requirements of complex commercial spaces of varied sizes.

DEEBOT PRO will be available in commercial spaces in China in Q1 2023 and will offer a leasing model for even more affordability and cost savings.

For more information, please visit the Global Launch Event landing site: https://www.ecovacs.com/global/campaign/2022-global-product-launch-event.

ECOVACS ROBOTICS, through its mission Robotics for All, is singularly focused on making daily lives easier and more efficient with intelligent and connected home service robotics. With a deep, 22-year history in smart home development and complete ownership of its R&D and manufacturing, the company leads the market with over 1,000 patents and innovative product development in home service robotics. Its award-winning DEEBOT floor cleaning robots are a top-3 market leader in the US. For more information, please visit: http://www.ecovacs.com.

