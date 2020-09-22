EcoVadis' New Carbon Action Module Will Tackle Climate Change and Drive Significant, Long-term Emissions Reductions

PARIS and NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, is launching a first-of-its-kind Carbon Action Module that's designed to reduce emissions across the supply chain and enable organizations to step up their fight against climate change. The solution will be revealed during Climate Week NYC 2020 .

A recent EcoVadis analysis of 40,000 global organizations revealed a massive shortfall in supplier carbon reporting and action. The research found that the majority of corporations today only address their direct and indirect emissions, while neglecting those that occur in the value chain. This represents an alarming and severe gap as value chain emissions, upstream and downstream, account for more than 70% of total emissions for manufacturers (IOP Science) and up to 80% for consumer-goods organizations (McKinsey).

"The climate crisis demands that we take urgent action to combat the impact of carbon emissions," said Pierre-Francois Thaler, co-CEO of EcoVadis. "The greatest opportunity for creating real change is through supply chain action. Our vision is to provide organizations, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, with the tools and know-how needed to address their own carbon footprint reductions, and, in turn, to engage their suppliers to do the same."

EcoVadis' comprehensive solution will enable its customers to drive real change and measure the impact of their actions. The initial product roadmap includes:

Carbon Ratings and Scorecards that rate suppliers based on carbon and GHG emissions performance and help prioritize the suppliers that will make the biggest impact based on carbon and GHG emission reduction potential. A precursor of the carbon scorecard, dubbed the 'carbon maturity assessment KPI bundle', is already being deployed by EcoVadis' pioneer customers. Based on data in the existing EcoVadis sustainability scorecards, this KPI bundle enables buyers to baseline supplier GHG and carbon management systems and provides guidance for performance improvement.

that rate suppliers based on carbon and GHG emissions performance and help prioritize the suppliers that will make the biggest impact based on carbon and GHG emission reduction potential. A precursor of the carbon scorecard, dubbed the 'carbon maturity assessment KPI bundle', is already being deployed by EcoVadis' pioneer customers. Based on data in the existing EcoVadis sustainability scorecards, this KPI bundle enables buyers to baseline supplier GHG and carbon management systems and provides guidance for performance improvement. A Carbon Calculator that enables assessed organizations to measure both their indirect and upstream carbon and GHG footprint.

that enables assessed organizations to measure both their indirect and upstream carbon and GHG footprint. Enhanced CSR Metrics that expand the data collection tools required to capture the depth and breadth needed for the Carbon Action Module.

The Carbon Action Module roadmap includes several advanced features with similar capabilities found in the EcoVadis Sustainability Intelligence Suite. These functionalities may include 'hotspot' mapping to identify the top opportunities for emissions reductions, and carbon reporting tools that allow filtering, segmentation and analysis of data across a portfolio of Rated suppliers.

EcoVadis' Carbon Action Module is designed to complement existing solutions on the market today. The module addresses the current reporting gap for small and medium-sized businesses by adapting to carbon maturity levels, capacity requirements and engagement modes.

To learn more about the impact of supply chain carbon emissions and how to take action, register for EcoVadis' Climate Week NYC 2020 webinar on September 23 or download the report: Corporate Action on Greenhouse Gas Emissions .

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200 purchasing categories and 160 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, L'Oréal, Subway, Nestlé, Salesforce, Michelin and BASF are among the more than 65,000 businesses on the EcoVadis network, all working with a single methodology to evaluate, collaborate and improve sustainability performance in order to protect their brands, foster transparency and innovation, and accelerate growth. Learn more on ecovadis.com , Twitter or LinkedIn.

Press Inquiries:

US: Corporate Ink

617-969-9192, [email protected]

UK/EU: David McClintock

+33 6 03 77 84 74, [email protected]

SOURCE EcoVadis

Related Links

https://ecovadis.com/

