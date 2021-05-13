EcoWatch Joins Trees & Seas Event as Official Global Media Partner

MALIBU, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastic Oceans International is pleased to welcome EcoWatch - a long-time leader in environmental journalism - as the official Global Media Partner for the inaugural Trees & Seas festival.

Organized by Plastic Oceans International and ÜNÜ, Trees & Seas will take place August 2 - 8, 2021, with a mission to educate on the concept that we are all one planet, one environment, and in the end, one global community united in our effort to foster a healthier planet for all.

Plastic Oceans International The beauty of Chiloé Island, Chile, hub of this years Trees & Seas. Photo: Cesar Gallardo

"Our goal is to build a bridge between ocean and forest conservation to demonstrate a shared community experience globally," said Julie Andersen, CEO of Plastic Oceans International. "By producing a safe, fun, informative and accessible event, we believe we have the opportunity to do just that, and EcoWatch serves as the perfect media partner to help us communicate that value."

The event will include over 50,000 trees planted, over 100 coastal and forest cleanups, over 50 youth eco workshops, panel discussions, film screenings, art and live music.

Activities will take place in over 20 locations around the world, including its primary hub on Chile's Chiloe Island, which is part of South America's iconic Patagonia region.

"EcoWatch is thrilled to be the global media partner for the first-ever annual Trees & Seas festival," said Irma Omerhodzic, managing editor of EcoWatch. There has never been a more crucial time to unify environmental efforts to create a more harmonized planet. We've been reporting on the environment for years and know it is time to move beyond the news desk to amplify conservation efforts for a healthier planet and life. We believe in the movement to bridge ocean and forest conservation and will do our part to spread the message of the Trees & Seas mission: we are all connected. It is an honor to be a part of this incredible effort."

Trees & Seas is part of the BlueCommunities initiative of Plastic Oceans International, which is a program to support local projects, worldwide, that can inspire change on a global scale, in the effort to eliminate single-use plastic pollution. Members of the BlueCommunities program are organizing supportive events and individuals are also encouraged to join the effort by organizing small actions with their friends, family and/or colleagues.

EcoWatch joins other key partners for Trees & Seas that include One Tree Planted, Chile's Ministry of Environment, Mexico City's Secretary of the Environment, Avocado Green Mattress, NatraCare, Kiss the Ground, BioBag Chile and the MERI Foundation.

For more information, visit TreesAndSeas.earth and PlasticOceans.org

About Plastic Oceans International

A US-based non-profit organization working to end plastic pollution and to foster sustainable communities worldwide. We operate with the belief that we can and must act locally in order to create change globally, and we do so through the power of film to empower and globalize community actions. In addition to their global entity, Plastic Oceans has branches in Canada, Chile, Mexico, Europe and the Great Lakes region of the U.S.

About EcoWatch

EcoWatch is a long-time leader in environmental news. Founded in 2005 as an Ohio-based environmental newspaper, today we are a digital platform still dedicated to publishing quality, science-based content on environmental issues, causes, and solutions. While we've grown from a grassroots newspaper of 80,000 print copies to a site with a digital audience of more than two million monthly readers, we are still committed to our founding principle: creating a sustainable future.

