EcoWatt Becomes the First Green Asset Backed Store of Value on the Blockchain

ZURICH, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoWatt puts renewable energy assets on the blockchain to disrupt the climate change movement by making green assets accessible to the blockchain community. By buying and staking the EcoWatt Token, the community directly participates in the growth of zero carbon power plants that generate power, earn revenue, reward staking and further increase the value of the token.

The EcoWatt tokenomics is extremely simple - it is a finite supply of ERC-20 tokens backed by renewable power assets. The only way to mine 1 billion ECW tokens that will ever be issued is to physically build 1 billion Watt of renewable energy generation. So the basics are quite straightforward: 1 ECW = 1 Watt of renewable energy capacity during the Token mining. Once mining is concluded the growing asset ratio in relation to the fixed token quantity increases the Token value steadily for years to come.

After the first oversubscribed private sale, the second private round with a combined target of 8 million Euro was launched on Tokeny platform on May 15, 2021 and will last until June 15, 2021, before opening the mining pool for the public in July 2021.

According to the World Economic Forum, in 10 years 10% of the world's GDP will be stored in blockchain, so it is very important to bridge blockchain and energy industries as soon as possible.

EcoWatt is building the first community dedicated to the climate change movement, that will be able to make an impact independent of institutions and governments.

EcoWatt does not plan to stop there. Next to growing the Token value by building assets and rewarding the staking community, EcoWatt will also re-invest proceeds into social impact and food security projects that will support thousands of families and plant millions of trees in cooperation with trees.org.

The initial target is to create an asset portfolio with a Token market cap of EUR 1,20 billion by 2022 and save 750.000 tons of CO2 emissions every year for the foreseeable future.

EcoWatt is one of the few blockchain projects that have Tokens backed by physical assets that bring real value and strives to make our world better. And it is right around the corner now.

