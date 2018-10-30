ECP Incorporated Acquires Tornador

WOODRIDGE, Ill., Oct 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ECP Incorporated is pleased to announce that it has acquired the Tornador® Brand and related product lines from Dehn's Innovations, LLC.

The Tornador® brand is known industry-wide for their unique patented air & liquid tools used for the cleaning and detailing of vehicles. The Tornador® Brand has been on the market since 2006 and has continued to develop new and innovative products that are well respected in the industry.

ECP Incorporated has been a leading provider of products and services for Automobile Dealers and related entities since 1969 and is currently celebrating its 50th Anniversary. ECP's heritage has been in the manufacturing, packaging and distribution of Appearance Protection, Detailing, and Service Chemicals and supplies and in providing the administration of product warranties and Optional Protection products to produce profit opportunities and cost savings for Automobile Dealers and related entities.

ECP Incorporated expects the deal to be finalized by the beginning of December and looks forward to welcoming the Tornador® brand to its family of brands, which includes Auto Armor®, The Protector®, Technician's Choice®, Platinum Car Wash® and Platinum Protection® Systems.

SOURCE ECP Incorporated