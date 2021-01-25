ECrent Global Sharing/Rental Platform Offers Special Deal for Users

HONG KONG, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharing Economy International Inc. ("SEII") (OTCQB: SEII) announced today that its ECrent sharing platforms, a peer-to-peer sharing rental online marketplace worldwide that is ready to use in over 40 major regions worldwide, will charge its users a service fee of USD1 per 6 months for each rental item uploaded to the platform from 1st January 2021.

Global warming, various natural disasters and the Covid-19 epidemic has impacted the global economy, business activities, and daily lives of individuals. People's attention to environmental protection and changes in consumption patterns drive the market demand in environmentally friendly consumption industries that allow individuals and groups to make money from underused assets.

With over 3.8 billion Internet users worldwide creating a huge development potential for ECrent, SEII believes that the platform will continue to be the revenue driver of the company. Assuming that each person uploads one rental item on the Ecrent platform on average, the estimated income is US$3.8 billion. Assuming that each operating group has 1,200 people, 6 million operating communities can be divided. The potential franchising income is US$1.5 billion per year. There are 125 million small and medium-size enterprises worldwide, and the penetration rate of the micro website market is 1%, reaching US$313 million per annum.

In the foreseeable future, it is believed that the sharing economy and the traditional economy will coexist. The company firmly believe the two can complement each other and create a win-win situation. SEII is eager to cooperate with the leading enterprises of the traditional economy, aiming at changing the global consumption pattern to achieve waste reduction at the source, in the hope of contributing to global environmental protection and sustainable development.

Sharing Economy International Inc., through its affiliated companies, are focused on targeting the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. Moreover, the Company will actively pursue blockchain technology in its existing and to-be-acquired business, enabling the general public to realize the beauty of resource sharing. For more information visit www.seii.com

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about our market opportunity, our strategies, competition, expected activities and expenditures as we pursue our business plan, and the adequacy of our available cash resources. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Actual results may, and probably will, differ materially from the predictions discussed in these forward-looking statements. Changes in the circumstances upon which we base our predictions and/or forward-looking statements could materially affect our actual results. Additional factors that could materially affect these forward-looking statements and/or predictions include, among other things: (1) our ability to raise additional capital to continue our operations; (2) our ability to pay down existing debt; (3) our ability to attract and retain key executive officers and the professional advisors; (4) the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak on our operations; (5) potential litigation with our shareholders, creditors and/or former or current investors; (6) the effect of political instability on our operations; and (7) other factors over which we have little or no control. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Sharing Economy International does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. Information on Sharing Economy International's website does not constitute a part of this release.

