ECRI Partners with Nuvolo on Medical Device Standardization

Ensuring accurate information about medical device classification, model, and manufacturer information across the organization is critical for efficient tracking related to device safety, security, and replacement planning. Without common device data formats and normalized data, the effectiveness of maintenance programs can be difficult to measure and manage.

"Accurate inventory quality and data integrity is crucial to improving the management and resolution of the more than 3,000 recall alerts issued each year," says Michael Argentieri, ECRI's vice president of technology and safety. "We expect our partnership with Nuvolo will drive improvements in patient safety, as well as operational efficiencies."

Nuvolo will enable automatic standardizing of device data by connecting the customer's Nuvolo CMMS system to ECRI's Inventory Standardization membership program. ECRI's membership helps healthcare teams maintain referential integrity and increase the quality of inventory data. In addition, ECRI's standardized device data improves the efficiency of capital planning and protects against cybersecurity threats across an entire fleet of devices.

"Once enabled, the ECRI standardization integration will constantly look at new devices as an organization grows, and continue to ensure standardized identification of new and existing devices. This provides the organization with the clean data it needs to operate smoothly," says Heidi Horn, vice president of healthcare product marketing at Nuvolo, and chair of the AAMI Technology Management Council (TMC).

To learn more about the ECRI and Nuvolo integration, visit https://www.nuvolo.com/nuvolo-now-integrates-with-ecri/ or contact ECRI at 610-825-6000, or [email protected].

About ECRI

ECRI is an independent, nonprofit organization improving the safety, quality, and cost-effectiveness of care across all healthcare settings. With a focus on patient safety, evidence-based medicine, and health technology decision solutions, ECRI is respected and trusted by healthcare leaders and agencies worldwide.

Over the past fifty years, ECRI has built its reputation on integrity and disciplined rigor, with an unwavering commitment to independence and strict conflict-of-interest rules. ECRI is the only organization worldwide to conduct independent medical device evaluations, with labs located in North America and Asia Pacific. ECRI is designated an Evidence-based Practice Center by the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. ECRI and the Institute for Safe Medication Practices PSO is a federally certified Patient Safety Organization as designated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) formally became an ECRI Affiliate in 2020.

Visit www.ecri.org and follow @ECRI_Org

About Nuvolo

Nuvolo is the global leader in modern cloud-based Connected Workplace solutions. We provide a single platform to manage all people, all physical locations, all assets, and all work – enabling data sharing across departments. Industries we serve include healthcare, life sciences, financial services, retail, government, higher education & enterprise. We're the largest and fastest-growing independent software vendor globally, built on the NOW platform. Nuvolo is headquartered in Paramus, NJ with a global workforce located throughout the North America, Europe and Asia.

Visit https://www.nuvolo.com/ and follow @nuvolo

