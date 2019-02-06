Ecrion Software Announces Restructuring of Leadership Team

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecrion Software today announced a restructuring of the company's leadership team as it sees increased demand for services.

The restructuring of the Ecrion leadership team is focused on improving and further aligning sales, operations and marketing. The change will better position the company to achieve its overall goals while also providing the continuity of strong leadership across all business facets.

"Today's announcement marks a significant milestone with the restructuring of new and existing roles within our leadership team that will position Ecrion for continued success. These changes represent a key step toward aligning our operations in a way that will greatly enhance our ability to synchronize our efforts around our mission to help companies around the world more effectively communicate and engage with their customers," said Florin Vasilian, Ecrion's Chief Executive Officer and founder.

Jeffrey Sinofsky, in his role as Chief Operating Officer, brings more than 25 years of experience building and managing operational-based organizations worldwide, including: operations; professional services; customer support; pre-sales; and sales across a variety of industries, such as banking, insurance, consumer goods, military and civilian government.

Craig T. Watkins, in the role of Chief Revenue Officer, brings 20 years of business expertise in the manufacturing, enterprise software and IT infrastructure industries, specializing in building teams to drive and support rapid-growth, global organizations.

Zach Gossin, Vice President of Sales has a 13-year history of leading sales teams that consistently exceed goals, penetrate new markets and drive record growth initiatives.

Rounding out the team is Zane Rathwick in the role of Vice President of Marketing. For over 20 years, Zane has specialized in brand-building, developing rapid-growth strategies, driving revenue and increasing ROI for software and technology-related companies.

Ecrion Software (www.ecrion.com) is a leader in the Document Automation, Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Experience (DX), and Customer Engagement Management (CEM) spaces. The Ecrion platform helps companies establish genuine, one-on-one connections with their customers, with a commitment toward providing high quality at a reasonable price, excellent technical support, and ongoing sensitivity to our customers' needs.

