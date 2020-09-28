ECRM Promises Growth for Canadian Oral Health Brand Oral Science

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oral Science is preparing to attend October's ECRM conference, bringing its line of medical-grade oral hygiene products to one of the biggest trade shows of the year. The Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference is still taking place via a virtual platform but that hasn't slowed the interest of prospective retail buyers who are looking to connect with established and up-and-coming brands.

Oral Science has been making high-quality oral hygiene products for more than sixteen years, selling mainly within its home market of Canada. Throughout its U.S. expansion efforts over the last year, Oral Science has been focusing on making its products consistently available to a wider audience. This strategy has enabled the brand to increase e-commerce sales, following the acquisition of new U.S. product listings.

The Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition ECRM program this October is one of the most expansive health and wellness conferences of the year, attracting buyers from some of the largest retailers in the United States.

One of the most popular products in Oral Science's lineup is its X-PUR Opti-Rinse Plus, which has been performing well in terms of online sales so far. The success of X-PUR Opti-Rinse Plus has been partly due to the inclusion of the patented ingredient Citrox®. Citrox® is a natural ingredient, made from orange extract.

Not only is Citrox® safe for all users and hypoallergenic, as well as being completely plant-based, non-GMO, and sugar-free. Citrox® was developed to be environmentally safe, antimicrobial, antibacterial, and antiviral. Citrox® is highly effective at killing the harmful bacteria that breed in the mouth and maintaining good oral hygiene. In addition to its antibacterial properties, Citrox® is also able to break down the biofilm that coats teeth and gums, making it one of the best products for keeping the mouth feeling and looking clean.

Oral Science is ready to bring its X-PUR Opti-Rinse and the rest of its product line to a larger audience and educate customers about oral hygiene practices by increasing its brand awareness.

Oral Science has plans to continue its online retail expansion throughout the year with products for sale through its company website and with expansion to a larger variety of online retailers soon to follow. Look for the brand at October's Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition ECRM program.

