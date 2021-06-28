ECS / My IT Announces New Brand as The Purple Guys

SHREVEPORT, La., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ECS / My IT, a rapidly growing and market-leading provider of managed IT services, today announced the completion of an extensive rebranding effort, unveiling its name as The Purple Guys.

ECS / My IT completed the acquisitions of The Purple Guys in February and Network Technologies in May of this year in its quest to expand and improve client offerings. The name change reflects both the evolution of the company and its promise to deliver world-class, approachable, stress-free IT support to the small and medium-sized business community.

The Purple Guys

"After completing a thorough and exhaustive rebranding exercise we knew we wanted a name that was both distinct and non-traditional," said Kevin Cook, CEO of The Purple Guys. "It needed to be a name that would draw people in for a closer look and set us a part from the rest of the industry - The Purple Guys checks all the boxes."

Cook further commented, "The unique name is simple within a complex industry and differentiates us from the crowded field of competition. It projects a warmth and approachability beyond the typical stoic IT company names, eliciting curiosity about the origin and inviting us to tell our story."

Holly Lawrence, Chief Experience Officer of The Purple Guys, stated, "This is a major milestone for our business and growth as we unite four incredible companies into one industry leader. The new name and logo embody an organization and team that is committed to creating a new standard for managed IT services to the SMB community. The Purple Guys brand has a 20-year history in the Midwest and we are excited to introduce it across the country as a foundation for creating new opportunities."

Please visit www.purpleguys.com to explore the company's new brand and learn more about their wide range of IT services.

About The Purple Guys

The Purple Guys offers stress-free IT support to businesses across the Midwest and Gulf South regions. We focus on our clients' IT so they don't have to. With 150+ team members and offices in Shreveport, New Orleans, St. Louis and Kansas City, The Purple Guys supports over 670 businesses with fast and friendly IT support, all for a predictable price. For more information, visit www.purpleguys.com.

Media Contact:

Paige Lee

816-221-3900

[email protected]

SOURCE The Purple Guys

Related Links

http://www.purpleguys.com

