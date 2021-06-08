Ecsell Institute Launches Ecsell Sports

Ecsell Institute's new sports division will empower ADs and coaches to help their teams reach elite status. Tweet this

By implementing six themes meticulously developed during beta testing, Ecsell Sports research gives athletic directors and coaches the data and the tools necessary to impact student-athletes more positively.

"I'm thrilled to add Ecsell Sports to the Ecsell Institute family. Whether you are a student-athlete or a salesperson representing your company, our research says you will perform better if you have a coach who helps you grow," says Sarah Wirth, Ecsell Institute's president. "Ecsell Sports is a natural next step to expand our mission of creating a world where everyone knows what great coaching feels like."

Ecsell Sports is available to all high school and college athletic directors as well as club sports. With Ecsell Sports, athletic directors and clubs will have a clear idea of how their coaches are impacting the student-athlete experience. Ecsell Sports places the power to transform teams in their hands. Set up a call today.

Ecsell Institute brings solutions to a myriad of organizations using one of the most robust databases of leadership & performance research in the world. Founded in 2008 for businesses and executives, we have expanded to include work with athletics and school systems via Ecsell Sports and Ecsell Education. We provide research-backed blueprints on how to improve performance by measuring your team's coaching effectiveness and using that data to create individualized programs. Learn more by visiting www.ecsellinstitute.com .

