Ecteon's Newly Branded Hosting Partner, Ntirety, Creates New Opportunity for Ecteon Customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecteon (www.ecteon.com), the nation's leading authority for contract life cycle management (CLM) software in complex contracting environments, has provided highly available and secured hosting services to customers for most of the last 10 years through their partner, Hostway Services (Hostway), from their Tampa, FL and Austin, TX data centers.

In January 2019, Hostway completed a merger with HOSTING, combining to create one of the largest managed cloud services platforms in the world. The merger expanded Hostway's U.S. and global estate of fully managed data centers, products and services. The new corporate entity has since been renamed Ntirety (www.ntirety.com), and boasts 14 world-class data centers in five countries across three continents, 6 of those in the domestic U.S. Ntirety offers numerous new and expanded managed hosted services now available to Ecteon's customers.

Ecteon is excited to take advantage of Ntirety's new services, and will re-locate Ecteon hosting services from Tampa/Austin to Newark, DE(Primary)/Denver, CO(Backup) in the weeks ahead. The company will also receive additional managed services from Ntirety, including increased security, capacity, and performance monitoring of individual customer environments and improved alternate site Disaster Recovery services. Both Newark, DE and Denver, CO sites provide the same level of data security and privacy compliance meeting requirements from HIPAA/HITECH, SSAE-18/SOC 2 and HITRUST, among others, as has been provided previously from their Tampa site.

About Ecteon, Inc.

Ecteon is a contract management software company based in Nashville, Tennessee. Its premier enterprise content management (ECM) system, Contraxx, helps companies manage complex contracting requirements. Ecteon offers unique insights that enable customers to effectively and reliably manage their entire contract life cycle. Ecteon is a 100% employee-owned, private U.S. corporation. Ecteon has long-term, stable partnerships with referenceable customers across a wide range of vertical markets and industries such as media and entertainment, retail, energy, banking, insurance, and health care. Some of its most recognizable clients include Blue Shield of California, Dick's Sporting Goods, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Universal Music, Meredith Entertainment, and Kaiser Permanente. For more information, visit www.ecteon.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

About Ntirety

Ntirety is the only Managed Solutions Provider for multi-cloud solutions with guaranteed business outcomes. Our solutions enable a future-ready, agile enterprise backed by the industry's first and only Guidance Level Agreements™ (GLAs): actionable insights that improve mission-critical application availability, performance, security and cost. Our engineers in North America, Europe, and Asia deliver solutions that shift tactical Enterprise IT operations to business transformation for thousands of global customers. With fourteen data centers around the world, Ntirety also ensures strict compliance to PCI, HITRUST, HIPAA, FERPA, and GDPR guidelines and regulations. For more information, visit www.ntirety.com .

