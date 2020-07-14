Ectron Corporation Collaborates With Microsoft to Accelerate Internet of Things Solutions

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ectron Corporation (www.ectron.com) today announced it has joined Microsoft Azure Certified for Internet of Things (IoT), ensuring customers get IoT solutions up and running quickly with hardware and software that has been pre-tested and verified to work with Microsoft Azure IoT services. Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT allows businesses to reach customers where they are, working with an ecosystem of devices and platforms, allowing for faster time to production.

Ectron Corporation

Ectron Corporation, based in San Diego, California supplies ruggedized signal conditioners, amplifiers, and thermocouple calibrators. Ectron's Azure IoT certified family of ECT-ECI edge computers (https://www.ectron.com/product/edge-computer-ect-eci) enable our customers to deploy Ectron's plug and play solution for IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) and provide edge and cloud analytics working with Microsoft Azure.

"Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT validates our ability to jumpstart customers' IoT projects with pre-tested device and operating system combinations," said Gautam Kavipurapu, Ectron's COO and VP of engineering. "Decreasing the usual customization and work required for compatibility ensures Ectron helps customers get started quickly on their IoT solution."

"Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT extends our promise to bring IoT to business scale, starting with interoperable solutions from leading technology companies around the world," said Jerry Lee, Director of Marketing for Azure Internet of Things, Microsoft Corp. "With trusted offerings and verified partners, Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT accelerates the deployment of IoT even further."

IoT projects are complex and take a long time to implement. Customers find that choosing and connecting the right set of devices, assets or sensors to the cloud can be time-consuming. To jumpstart their IoT projects with confidence, customers are looking for certified devices and platforms that are tested for readiness, compatibility and usability with the Microsoft Azure IoT Suite. By choosing a partner from the Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT program, customers can save time and effort on project specs and RFP processes by knowing in advance what devices and offerings will work with the Azure IoT Suite.

Learn more about this collaboration at Azure Certified for IoT and explore the Azure IoT Suite today.

About Ectron Corporation: Founded in 1964 and based in San Diego, California, Ectron supplies ruggedized amplifiers, signal conditioners that operate at 25g to 100g, simulator calibrators for use in the field and in labs for various applications. Ectron also provides SmartEYETMPaaS (Platform as a Service) for IIoT. SmartEYETM is a one-stop solution of sensors, networking, gateways and Microsoft Azure based cloud analytics. Ectron will provide SmartEYETM in collaboration with Microsoft, Arrow Electronics and industry-leading partners for sensors, enclosures, networking. Ectron is a vendor partner with CMTC ( www.cmtc.com ) and a member of CESMII ( www.cesmii.org ) a DOE-funded organization.

