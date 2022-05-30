Eczema Therapeutics Market size to increase by USD 4.29 Bn | Evolving opportunities in North America | Technavio

Segmentation Highlights:

Eczema Therapeutics Market Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Atopic dermatitis - size and forecast 2020-2025

Contact dermatitis - size and forecast 2020-2025

Other - size and forecast 2020-2025

The atomic dermatitis segment will have the largest share of the market. The segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to a strong pipeline landscape, with several promising product candidates in various stages of clinical development. In addition, the high prevalence of the indication, especially in the developed countries and urban areas will be contributing to the growth of the segment.

Eczema Therapeutics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America accounted for the largest share in 2020 among all regions in the global eczema therapeutics market. The market growth in the region can be attributed to factors such as early adoption of novel therapeutics, high awareness among the vastly susceptible cohort regarding the need for timely treatment, and the presence of established healthcare infrastructure in the region. In addition, the presence of favorable reimbursement policies, growing partnerships of key vendors with contract research organizations in emerging markets, and high healthcare expenditure will have an accelerating effect on the growth of the regional market.

Vendor Landscape

The global eczema therapeutics market is fragmented. A majority of the vendors in the market are currently engaged in the development and manufacture of therapeutic products for atopic dermatitis. Also, the market is competitive due to the presence of multiple companies manufacturing a range of similar generics. Key vendors are continuously expanding their business worldwide to maintain their dominance in the market over the coming years.

Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

AbbVie Inc.

Alliance Pharma Plc

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Co.

Encore Dermatology Inc.

LEO Pharma AS

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Viatris Inc.

Key Growth Driver

The market is driven by the high prevalence of atopic dermatitis. The rise in risk factors such as exposure to allergens such as peanuts, pollen, or pet dander; skin irritants such as household cleaners, some fabrics, or soaps; stress; dry skin; and infections are increasing the prevalence of eczema globally. For instance, in the US, around 9-10 million children aged under 18 years are estimated to have atopic dermatitis. The presence of such a large patient pool is presenting significant growth opportunities for market players. Developing countries such as India and China are also expected to present promising market opportunities due to their large population and the increasing prevalence of atopic dermatitis in these regions. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the global eczema therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Eczema Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.2% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.80 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alliance Pharma Plc , Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., Encore Dermatology Inc. , LEO Pharma AS, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics



Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals market

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers



Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry



Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Indication

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Indication

Exhibit 17: Atopic dermatitis - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.3 Atopic dermatitis - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Atopic dermatitis - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 19: Contact dermatitis - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.4 Contact dermatitis - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Contact dermatitis - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 21: Other - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.5 Other - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 22: Other - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Indication

5.6 Market opportunity by Indication

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 31: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 33: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.7 Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 43: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 44: AbbVie Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 45: AbbVie Inc. - Key news

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

10.4 Alliance Pharma Plc

Exhibit 50: Alliance Pharma Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: Alliance Pharma Plc - Segment focus



Exhibit 52: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Business segments

10.5 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Exhibit 54: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 55: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 57: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 58: Bayer AG - Business segments

10.6 Bayer AG

Exhibit 59: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 60: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Bayer AG - Segment focus



Exhibit 62: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Eli Lilly and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key news

10.7 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 65: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Encore Dermatology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Encore Dermatology Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Encore Dermatology Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Encore Dermatology Inc.

Exhibit 69: LEO Pharma AS - Overview



Exhibit 70: LEO Pharma AS - Business segments



Exhibit 71: LEO Pharma AS - Key news

10.9 LEO Pharma AS

Exhibit 72: LEO Pharma AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: LEO Pharma AS - Segment focus



Exhibit 74: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Pfizer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Pfizer Inc. - Key news

10.10 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 77: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Sanofi SA - Overview



Exhibit 79: Sanofi SA - Business segments

10.11 Sanofi SA

Exhibit 80: Sanofi SA - Key news



Exhibit 81: Sanofi SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Sanofi SA - Segment focus



Exhibit 83: Viatris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Viatris Inc. - Business segments

10.12 Viatris Inc.

Exhibit 85: Viatris Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 86: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 91: Information sources



Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

11.4 List of abbreviations

