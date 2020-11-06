Ed Cunningham Announces David Lynch Foundation and Regnery History to Host 'Jerry Fest'

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The David Lynch Foundation and Regnery History are coming on-board to host Jerry Fest – a free, virtual screening series celebrating the life of WWII veteran Jerry Yellin the week of Veteran's Day.

Kicking off Monday, Nov. 9 and running through Friday, Nov. 13, Jerry Fest will be anchored by free, sneak-peak screenings of Jerry's Last Mission.

Produced by Melissa Hibbard and Academy Award winning documentarian Ed Cunningham (Undefeated), Jerry's Last Mission is directed by Louisa Merino and is the powerful story of fighter pilot Jerry Yellin who flew the last combat mission of World War II over Japan and returned home a hero, but led a dark life of survivor's guilt and daily thoughts of suicide. Married with four sons, Yellin was forced to face his enemy once again when his youngest son moved to Japan and married the daughter of a Kamikaze pilot.

The film's trailer can be found here -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NtxiI6V1K30&feature=youtu.be

Jerry Fest will also feature two virtual Q&A sessions on Veteran's Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8 pm ET hosted by Regnery Publishing, and on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 8 pm ET hosted by the David Lynch Foundation, and both will include Yellin's family, Cunningham, Hibbard and Merino.

All Q&A and film links, which will go active on Monday, Nov. 9 at 10 am ET, will be available via social media, the film's website and through the festival's partners, the David Lynch Foundation (www.davidlynchfoundation.org) and Regnery History (www.regneryhistory.com), publisher of two books on Mr. Yellin.

The film's website is www.jerryslastmission.com and the social media addresses are facebook.com/jerryslastmission, @jerrys_last_mission_film on Instagram and @jerrylastmiss1 on Twitter. The film's distribution rights are represented by Scott Kaplan of Domino Content (www.dominocontent.com).

"U.S. Veteran Jerry Yellin is a great man with an important story of humanity." – David Lynch

