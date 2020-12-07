ED Ellen DeGeneres And Greentouch Home® To Launch Bathroom Furnishings Collection

"After launching ED Ellen DeGeneres Home, I am thrilled to be partnering with Greentouch Home and Lowe's to launch my new line, ED Ellen DeGeneres Bath," said Ellen DeGeneres. "It's a collection of vanities for, you guessed it, the bathroom. So whether you're designing, building, or renovating, ED Ellen DeGeneres Bath can help you complete the look for, again I hope it's clear, the bathroom."

The vanities are available in four sizes offering multiple colors, countertop and sink style options, allowing customers to create their own semi-custom solution to match their individual lifestyles and preferences in the home. Premium specifications include solid plywood construction, natural wood veneers, stone materials, soft-close hardware and removable drawer storage dividers.

"We are excited and proud to launch this new joint venture with Ellen DeGeneres and her successful global brand as well as leverage our long-standing relationship with Lowe's to serve as our exclusive retail partner," says Jonathan Nussbaum, President, Greentouch Home®. "There is no limit to what we can achieve together, with Greentouch Home's prowess in design, sourcing and manufacturing. We know that Ellen will bring her iconic style, values and creative experience in the home category to elevate this brand to new heights."

This joint venture marks the first between the globally recognized personality, Ellen DeGeneres, and the ahead of the curve home furnishing experts at Greentouch Home. Ellen DeGeneres Bath leverages Greentouch Home's manufacturing expertise, coupled with ED Ellen DeGeneres's lifestyle and home design experience, to deliver consumers luxury products that are accessible in a broad selection of designs, sizes, finishes and top configurations. Each vanity is produced with the same quality, high-end craftsmanship and attention to detail that customers have come to expect from Greentouch Home®.

This vanity series carries a one-year limited warranty with a replacement parts program also available to customers.

About Greentouch Home®

Greentouch Home® was founded in 2014, but its management team has a long history of manufacturing experience. Greentouch Home's founder, Jonathan Nussbaum, cultivated years of business relationships and expertise in the furniture industry. In 2014, he assembled a global management team with decades of experience in design, retail channel management, global sourcing and logistics. The continued mission of Greentouch Home® is to produce premium on-trend designs that are attainable to all consumers, regardless of their budgets.

About ED Ellen DeGeneres

ED Ellen DeGeneres is a lifestyle brand inspired by the iconic style, values and personality of founder Ellen DeGeneres. With a passion for interior design, architecture and fashion, Ellen brings her unique vision to this beautifully designed, high quality collection of home, fashion, and pet items. The ED Ellen DeGeneres brand encourages consumers to embrace and express their own sense of style and individuality through all parts of their life. EDbyEllen.com

About Lowe's®

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com .

SOURCE Greentouch Home