Ed Kapuscinski Wins Sitecore Most Valuable Professional Award

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TA Digital, a full-service digital transformation solutions and services provider, today announced that Ed Kapuscinski, Sr. .NET Architect, has been named a Most Valuable Professional (MVP) in the Ambassador category by Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software. Ed was one of only 74 Ambassadors worldwide to be named a Sitecore MVP this year.

Now it its 13th year, Sitecore's MVP program recognizes exceptional professionals from the Sitecore community who actively share their expertise of Sitecore products to advance the future of customer experience and drive organizational change. A distinguished group of 315 Sitecore experts from the more than 12,000 certified developers and more than 20,000 active community participants, Sitecore MVPs' are awarded for the quality, quantity, and level of impact of the contributions they make by sharing their product expertise and mastery of the Sitecore platform with other Sitecore partners and customers.

"Congratulations to Ed for this honor of achieving MVP status with Sitecore for the fifth straight year. His accomplishments for TA Digital this year as well as the Sitecore community make him an excellent candidate for this award. The culture he brings into TA Digital makes him a great winner!" said Ali Alkhafaji, speaking on this announcement.

TA Digital is a full-service digital transformation solutions and services provider for enterprise companies. The company is a Sitecore Implementation Partner, with Gold status and specializes in delivering complete 360-degree customer experiences via the Sitecore Experience Platform.

"The Sitecore community is renown as a place where members can easily collaborate and benefit from the vision and technical knowledge of one another," said Pieter Brinkman, Senior Director of Technical Marketing at Sitecore. "Within this community, MVPs set the standard of excellence for product expertise, enthusiasm, and willingness to donate time and energy to help customers and partners realize the full power of the Sitecore platform. Their passion is instrumental to the ongoing success of the Sitecore ecosystem."

The Sitecore Experience Platform™ combines web content management, omnichannel digital delivery, insights into customer activity and engagement, and strategic digital marketing tools into a single, unified platform. Sitecore Experience Commerce™ natively integrates content and commerce so brands can fully personalize and individualize the end-to-end shopping experience before, during, and after the transaction. Both platforms capture in real time every minute interaction—and intention—that customers and prospects have with a brand across digital and offline channels. The result is that Sitecore customers are able to use the platform to engage with prospects and customers in a highly personalized manner, earning long-term customer loyalty.

More information can be found about the MVP Program on the Sitecore MVP site: http://mvp.sitecore.com

TA Digital is an innovative digital transformation agency, specializing in delivering digital experience, commerce, and marketing solutions. For nearly two decades, we have been helping traditional businesses transform and create dynamic digital cultures through disruptive strategies and agile deployment of innovative solutions. We are known as a global leader in the digital technology industry for helping marketing leaders achieve their revenue targets, create profitable, omni-channel customer and commerce experiences. TA Digital has high-level strategic partnerships with digital technology companies Adobe, Microsoft, Sitecore, Acquia, Marketo, SAP Hybris, Elastic Path, IBM Watson Marketing, Coveo and Episerver. The company was named on 2013, 2014, 2015 Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the United States.

