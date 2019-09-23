Ed Leichtnam Joins Bishop Fox as Associate Vice President of Project Management

Leichtnam is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience leading large global organizations across a wide range of industries. He has led major programs in hosting, network services, field services, application services, PMO management, and business process services. Prior to joining Bishop Fox, Leichtnam was the Chief Operating Officer for DXC's global ServiceNow practice, where he was responsible for all operational activity, such as workforce planning, financial reporting, performance monitoring, and reporting and strategic business planning.

"We are excited to add Ed's strategic leadership and deep PMO expertise to our team. He will be responsible for making sure that our internal and external teams deliver on every project with the high level of finesse that matches our company's customer-focused reputation," said Christie Terrill, Vice President of Customer Success. "He will be championing excellence throughout every facet of our company."

In his new role, Leichtnam will be directly responsible for the performance, development, and delivery of the PMO, including metrics such as customer satisfaction through on-time, on-budget, and profitable projects.

