Ed Slott Named the 2020 Sidney Kess Award Winner for Excellence in Continuing Education by the AICPA®

NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ed Slott, CPA, the nationally recognized IRA Expert, founder of Ed Slott and Company, LLC and creator of irahelp.com, has been named the 2020 Sidney Kess Award Winner for Excellence in Continuing Education by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). The award is designed to recognize an individual who has made significant and outstanding contributions in tax and financial planning continuing education and whose integrity and public service exemplify the AICPA's values and vision.

"I am honored and humbled to be receiving this year's Sidney Kess Award for Excellence in Continuing Education," said Slott. "Throughout my entire career, I have been passionate about continuing education for tax and financial professionals and providing the training needed for them to stay up-to-speed on the latest retirement planning and tax laws and strategies. This prestigious award is especially meaningful this year as I believe continuing education is now, more than ever before, vital for tax and financial professionals to properly serve their clients in this ever-changing environment."

As a professional speaker, best-selling author and television personality, Slott is known for his unparalleled ability to turn advanced tax strategies into understandable, actionable and entertaining advice. He regularly presents on IRA and estate planning strategies at both consumer events and conferences for financial advisors, insurance professionals, accountants and attorneys. His company, Ed Slott and Company, LLC, is the nation's leading provider of accurate, timely IRA expertise and analysis, helping navigate through the distribution phase of retirement.

The AICPA is the world's largest association for CPAs and drives professional competency development to advance the vitality, relevance and quality of the profession. The Sidney Kess Award for Excellence in Continuing Education is given to those who exemplify Kess's dedication and impact on professional education. Kess has written hundreds of books on tax and financial planning and is a prominent speaker around the country. This award symbolizes exemplary contributions to educating advisors, a hallmark of both Slott and Kess's careers.

For more information about Ed Slott, his company and his upcoming training events, visit irahelp.com.

ABOUT ED SLOTT: Ed Slott, CPA, is the nationally recognized IRA and retirement planning distribution expert, best-selling author and professional speaker. He most recently published Ed Slott's Retirement Decisions Guide (2020) and also updated Fund Your Future: A Tax-Smart Savings Plan in Your 20s and 30s (2020). He has also hosted several public television programs, including his latest, Retire Safe & Secure! with Ed Slott. As an AARP columnist, Slott also writes a monthly Q&A column where he answers consumers' retirement planning questions. His company, Ed Slott and Company, LLC, is the nation's leading provider of technical IRA education for financial advisors, CPAs and attorneys. Ed Slott's Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM is comprised of nearly 450 of the nation's top financial professionals who are dedicated to the mastery of advanced retirement account and tax planning laws and strategies. Visit irahelp.com for more information.

