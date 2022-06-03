Ed Snider Award for Commitment and Support of Amateur Hockey Recipients Announced

Atlantic Amateur Hockey Association and Snider Family Recognize Those Who Made a Significant Difference to the Growth of Ice Hockey in the Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Amateur Hockey Association and the Snider Family have announced the first recipients of the Ed Snider Award for Commitment and Support of Amateur Hockey. The selectees were recognized at the Atlantic Amateur Hockey Association's 50th Anniversary and Awards Reception held Wednesday evening at Forsgate Country Club, in Monroe, NJ.

Craig Snider (right) presents award to Don McKee. Craig Snider (left) presents award to Bruce Craig.

"Each recipient has demonstrated outstanding commitment to amateur hockey in the Delaware Valley. Without their efforts and contributions, the interest in hockey and the Flyers throughout the Delaware Valley would not be where it is today," said Craig Snider, the eldest son of Ed Snider. The award is named after former Flyers owner Ed Snider who championed and funded the development of programs supporting amateur hockey throughout the Philadelphia area, including Snider Hockey that continues his legacy.

"The inaugural selections include a former player, coach, administrator, and media member, whose groundbreaking efforts made participation in amateur hockey at all levels as popular as it is today," said Jim Doyle, Referee-in-Chief for the Atlantic Affiliate and NHL Replay Official at Flyers home games who chaired the selection committee.

Doyle, who officiated in the 1980 Olympic Games in Lake Placid, was joined on the committee by Snider Hockey Board of Director member, Lindy Snider, the eldest daughter of Ed Snider, Atlantic Amateur Hockey Association President and USA Hockey Director, Glenn Hefferan, and Andy Abramson, the former Flyers executive in charge of amateur hockey affairs who established over 25 programs with the Flyers including The Flyers Cup, Pepsi Shootout, Spectrum Youth Hockey Games, and Flyers Learn to Play programs across the Delaware Valley.

The 2022 honorees are:

Scott Chamness , Posthumous (Player, Archbishop Carroll and Little Flyers/Junior Flyers) – A standout player on all levels, from 1976 to 1980, Chamness captained Archbishop Carroll's high school hockey team. His 271 goals in four seasons of high school hockey remain a record.

, (Player, Archbishop Carroll and Little Flyers/Junior Flyers) – A standout player on all levels, from 1976 to 1980, Chamness captained Archbishop Carroll's high school hockey team. His 271 goals in four seasons of high school hockey remain a record. Don McKee (Philadelphia Inquirer High School Sports Editor) – An award-winning journalist, McKee made the groundbreaking decision to include high school hockey in the Inquirer's sports section, establishing high school hockey across the Delaware Valley as a legitimate sport.

(Philadelphia Inquirer High School Sports Editor) – An award-winning journalist, McKee made the groundbreaking decision to include high school hockey in the Inquirer's sports section, establishing high school hockey across the Delaware Valley as a legitimate sport. Bruce Craig (former Flyers-Central Coach-in-Chief) – In 1984, Craig was hired to be Hockey Central's Coach-in-Chief working with Flyers players, coaches, and alumni, leading the on-ice youth hockey player clinics and directing the many learn-to-play programs the Flyers established with the City of Philadelphia's ice rinks.

(former Flyers-Central Coach-in-Chief) – In 1984, Craig was hired to be Hockey Central's Coach-in-Chief working with Flyers players, coaches, and alumni, leading the on-ice youth hockey player clinics and directing the many learn-to-play programs the Flyers established with the ice rinks. Ron Goodman , Posthumous (AAHA Vice President – Protests, Suspensions & Appeals) – A local volunteer, Goodman served the Atlantic Affiliate for many years as Vice President of Protests, Suspensions and Appeals after being active with the Hershey Youth Hockey Association.

For more information about the awardees, please visit the AAHA website.

To be eligible, recipients of The Ed Snider Award had to be either volunteers, paid persons, or corporations who committed time and effort to the establishment and growth of programs that expanded participation, support, and development of ice hockey for all ages throughout the Delaware Valley.

Contact:

Jason DeAlessi

9737679695

[email protected]

SOURCE Atlantic Amateur Hockey Association