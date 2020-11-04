edatanetworks Inc. Receives Additional Click2Sale Digital Advertising Patent from USTPO

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - edatanetworks Inc. announced today the approval of a digital advertising patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). edatanetworks' intellectual property rights and portfolio continue to expand with the allowance from the USPTO of patent 14/480,721. This key patent further protects the fundamental methods in measuring online to offline digital commerce and its effectiveness in the advertising space, utilizing connections already in place today with online and offline advertisers, financial institutions, payment networks, merchants, consumers, and communities.

"Click2Sale brings a new way for merchants to validate and quantify the effectiveness of their marketing spend with measured results from customer transactions; while benefiting local communities" said Terry Tietzen, edatanetworks' Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "This significant patent closes the loop with online interactions to offline purchases through digital advertising. This patent 14/480,721 together with patents 9,111,295 and 9,230,263 continue to demonstrate our ability to innovate online to offline digital commerce and advertising, while securing patent protection for our intellectual property portfolio including more than 70 patents filed and issued, dating back to 2004, and 100 trademarks and copyrights."

The approved patent, along with patents 9,111,295 and 9,230,263, connects the click stream with the brick stream driving local digital commerce and connects online interactions with tokenized rich transactional data, as well as providing merchants with actionable insights to market and grow their business. The patent ensures that small and medium businesses will benefit from a measurable return on marketing investment while providing consumer directed donations to local community organizations. In addition to connecting consumers, merchants and community organizations, downstream benefits from increased digital transactions are realized by online and offline advertisers, financial institutions, and payment networks.

About edatanetworks

edatanetworks Inc. (edata), edatanetworks.com, a privately held intellectual property company established In 2001, has worked with many organizations and conducted multiple live markets tests creating patented philanthropic fintech innovations utilizing existing technological and financial infrastructures— connecting consumers, local merchants, charitable and community organizations, digital media groups, communications companies, search providers, social networks, financial institutions, payment networks and other financial services organizations.

edata continues to refine its Software-as-a-Service platform by enhancing the delivered functionality, transaction processes, microservices / API technology while increasing value to participating merchants, consumers, community, and charitable organizations. Through its evolution and successful market tests, edata has built an extensive intellectual property portfolio of patents and trademarks at the United States Patent and Trademark Office as well as the Canadian Intellectual Property Office.

