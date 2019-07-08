EdCrunch and "Island 10-22": on the Way to Digital Educational Environment

MOSCOW, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 16, an international conference "EdCrunch Island: Three Models of the University" will be held in Skolkovo in the framework of the intense educational program "Island 10-22" (ru: "Ostrov 10-22"). Leading world-renown experts in new educational technologies will tell about the main trends of deep transformations of universities. With a focus on research and innovation and entrepreneurship, the talks will be aimed at competency-based learning. The global conference #EdCrunch is held annually as part of the priority project "Modern Digital Educational Environment in the Russian Federation ".

Intense educational program "Island 10-22" will take place in Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technologies (Moscow) On July 10-22. Its aim is to establish and develop teams from the regional universities that would be able to carry out systematic transformations in the system of training specialists for technological development. In the events of "Island 10-22", which are divided into eight main tracks, a plethora of various groups of people will take part: about 1,600 representatives of Russian and international educational centers, winners of the first intense program, participants of the National Technological Initiative (NTI) society, as well as school students – winners of NTI contest, students from "Quantoriums" and "Sirius" Center for talented youth.

National University of Science and Technology MISIS (NUST MISIS) and "University of the National Technological Initiative 2035" became the co-organizers of the educational conference EdCrunch Island, which will be held in the framework of "Island 10-22" for the first time. For more than five years, NUST MISIS has been the ideologist and the organizer of #EdCrunch, one of Europe's largest conferences on modern educational technologies, held with the support of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation. Since 2017, the conference is part of the priority project "Modern Digital Educational Environment in the Russian Federation".

"In the framework of the intense program "Island 10-22", NUST MISIS organizes the events, dedicated to global achievements in digital transformations of universities. We have invited more than 30 experts, rectors of world-leading technological universities, vice-rectors for digital technologies, specialists in Big Data and educational analytics, which will conduct workshops and lectures, as well as a series of "laboratory works", such as "Digital University" and "Educational Technologies", Alevtina Chernikova, Rector of NUST MISIS, comments. – I am sure that the practical experience of our international colleagues will be very useful for us in terms of joining Russian universities in one big ecosystem of technological development, allowing centralized use of shared resources, platform solutions, created digital learning content and accumulated Big Data".

"EdCrunch Island": Three Models of the University" will be held as a series of dialogues about digital transformations of universities.

Scott Pulsipher, President of Western Governors University, will present a model of the university with competency-based learning. He will talk about the difference between educational approaches in the process of training specialists for the economics of action and the economics of data.

Sung-Chul Shin, President of Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology KAIST, will talk about the model of the research University, answering a number of practical questions: why should a modern University serve as a hub of global communications and networks? How to make your country a leader in the science and technology race? Are traditional approaches and innovations in conflict?

Peretz Lavie, President of Israel Institute of Technology Technion, will reveal the topic of the implementation of the entrepreneurial University model, telling how Israel turned from the main exporter of oranges into an exporter of startups.

Saadia Zahidi, Head of the Centre for the New Economy and Society and Managing Director of the World Economic Forum will talk about the way the global labor market is changing in terms of digitalization, automation, and robotization. She will share how these trends are impacting the workforce and the actions needed to shape a positive future of work.

Saadia Zahidi said: "Technological progress is creating new economic opportunities. Harnessing this potential will require multi-stakeholder collaboration to fundamentally rethink education and training. There is a window of opportunity to shape a human centric and inclusive future of work for all."

The final panel discussion of the EdCrunch Island event, "The Place of Universities in Data Economics", will be attended by President and Chairman of the Board of Sberbank Russia German Gref, Rector of the Higher School of Economics Yaroslav Kuzminov, Rector of the Moscow Aviation Institute Mikhail Pogosyan, businessman Oleg Tinkov and other experts.

SOURCE The National University of Science and Technology MISiS