Eddie Pickle Joins Crunchy Data to Lead Public Sector

Pickle brings 30+ years of geospatial and open source software industry experience to the Postgres provider.

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchy Data — the leading provider of trusted open source PostgreSQL technology, support, and training — is pleased to welcome Eddie Pickle to the team as Senior Vice President of Public Sector. In this role, Pickle will be leading Crunchy Data's continued impact and engagement with US government organizations and agencies.

Pickle joins Crunchy Data from Maxar Technologies, where he served as Senior Director of Insight Solutions following Maxar's acquisition of RadiantBlue, where Pickle served as Managing Director, Open Source Programs. Pickle brings a wealth of executive leadership and open source industry expertise to Crunchy Data, as he previously served as CEO of Boundless (acquired by Planet), a leading provider of open source product support, training, and core development to meet geospatial requirements. Prior to Boundless, Pickle was Chief Operating Officer of OGC Web Services pioneer, IONIC Enterprise, and served as a senior executive at geospatial data companies Claritas and IXI. Pickle is the founder and leader of the popular FedGeoDay conference featuring open ecosystem technologies (open source software, open mapping, open science) used to build Federal Government programs. Additionally, Pickle has worked with commercial, government, and non-profit organizations worldwide, and serves as Counselor of the American Geographical Society.

"We are very proud of our relationships with the United States Government. We have worked collaboratively with both DOD and civilian missions since the founding of Crunchy Data in 2012," said Paul Laurence, President of Crunchy Data. "With Eddie's experience and knowledge, I expect we will grow and enrich our value to these important customers. I couldn't be more pleased that he will be leading our government team."

"I've been privileged to work with the Crunchy Data team for a number of years as a part of the open source software community. Crunchy Data's work with the US government has brought great value and technical innovation in database and geospatial technologies, and I am very excited to have the opportunity to help grow that work," said Pickle.

Crunchy Data has a track record of providing trusted open source PostgreSQL in support of mission critical systems within the United States Department of Defense. PostgreSQL is a robust open source database with over 32 years of development, and was ranked as the #1 growing database in 2017, 2018 and 2020 by DB-engines. Crunchy Data's cloud-native PostgreSQL technology enables enterprises to deploy open source PostgreSQL on their choice of public, private, or hybrid cloud infrastructure. In 2017, Crunchy Data announced the release of the Crunchy Data PostgreSQL Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) by the United States Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

PostgreSQL is a powerful, open source, object-relational database system with more than 20 years of active development and a strong global development community. Commercial enterprises and government agencies with a focus on advanced data management benefit from PostgreSQL's proven architecture and reputation for reliability, data integrity, and cost effectiveness.

About Crunchy Data

Crunchy Data allows companies to build with confidence as the leading provider of trusted Open Source PostgreSQL and enterprise technology, support and training. Crunchy Data offers Crunchy Certified PostgreSQL, the most advanced and true open source RDBMS on the market. The company also offers Crunchy Bridge, a fully managed cloud Postgres service available on AWS, Azure and Google Cloud. PostgreSQL's active development community, proven architecture, and reputation for reliability, data integrity, and ease of use makes it a prime candidate for enterprises looking for a robust relational database alternative to expensive proprietary database technologies. Learn more at www.crunchydata.com.

