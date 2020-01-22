Eddy Cojulun New Chief Sales Officer at Envirotainer

UPPLANDS VÄSBY, Sweden, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envirotainer, the global market leader in secure cold chain solutions for air transport of pharmaceuticals, today announced that Eddy Cojulun joined Envirotainer as the new Chief Sales Officer (CSO) in December 2019. In his new role Eddy will report directly to the CEO and is part of the Envirotainer Management Team.

Eddy brings more than 25 years of international leadership experience from various sales roles across the globe. Prior to joining Envirotainer he held multiple senior sales positions within telecom giant Ericsson. Before joining Ericsson, Eddy was the executive vice president and owner of ICON Americas, a company Ericsson acquired 2015.

"I am very excited to join Envirotainer. During my first couple of weeks here, I was particularly impressed with the focus on quality and timely delivery of services to our partners and customers.", said Eddy Cojulun, Chief Sales Officer. He continues, "We are the de-facto market leader and it's great to know that we both have the financial muscles as well as the willingness to go the extra mile to help our customers become even more successful. Simply stated, we want to sit together with our customers to design successful solutions. Together we have the capacity to make almost anything happen!"

