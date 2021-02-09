Eden Immersion Leads Cryotherapy Transition to Safer, More Efficient Electric

SEATTLE, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eden Immersion, the most advanced evolution of whole body cryotherapy treatment, is introducing its three-unit electric product line today.

The Eden, Eden Elite, and Eden Pro booths are an advancement over traditionally used nitrogen chambers. The newer and safer electric technology is an advancement over nitrogen because there is nothing to leak, no risk of asphyxiation and they are exponentially more efficient to run. Eden systems make a cryotherapy offering affordable and accessible for small businesses in the health and wellness space as well as facilities treating every level of athlete.

"Electric whole body cryotherapy is a game-changer," said Chyna Willman, co-founder of Eden. "It helped me transform a tired old gym into a state-of-the-art Health and Wellness facility."

Cryotherapy is gaining tremendous momentum as an effective treatment for inflammation, pain reduction, improved performance and faster recovery for athletes and wellness seekers alike. In addition to the lower cost to install and operate, personal and professional trainers in wellness centers and training facilities are gravitating towards electric booths because they offer privacy during treatment. Unlike in nitrogen chambers, the safety advancements in electric mean constant monitoring is unnecessary. Nitrogen chambers also need to leave the head and neck exposed, so "whole body" cryotherapy is impossible.

"Whole body cryo is just another level," said Allie Long, member of the US National Team and World Cup champion. Long is a regular user of Willman's Eden machine. "There are a handful of reasons to be nervous around nitrogen, and now those are gone."

Part of the Eden mission is to make cryotherapy more accessible. Participants sometimes need to drive hours just to find a machine. Broader access also means multiple effective treatments a week is a lot more practical; something Long is excited about.

"I see benefits from every single treatment," Long said. "As Eden makes its way into the market, I'll ultimately just need to open the app and schedule a pop in if I am playing on the road. It's really exciting."

Willman says Eden will also soon offer retrofit conversions from existing nitrogen chambers to the newer, electric version. "We're trying to eliminate the hazards of nitrogen- the need to refill tanks, watch for leaks, all of it," Willman said. "From ultra-marathoners to people in a weekly yoga class to anyone suffering from inflammation from a number of medical conditions, we just want businesses to be able to provide whole body treatment to their customers. It doesn't need to just be for professional athletes anymore."

Eden's first machine is currently in operation at Willman's Grit City Wellness facility in Tacoma. She says usage has gone from a few people who had already tried treatment to more than 100 sessions a week. "It's just so effective, I wanted to make it accessible to everyone."

Contact:

Chyna Willman

E: [email protected]

P: (425) 276-1506

www.edenimmersion.com

SOURCE Eden Immersion

