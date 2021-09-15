Eden Labs Joins Green Flower and GF Institute to Promote Industry-First Professional Cannabis Credentials

VENTURA, Calif. and SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Green Flower announced that extraction specialist brand Eden Labs, with clients all over the globe, and Eden Labs CEO, AC Braddock would be joining the newly-formed GF Institute to promote professionalism, credibility, and equity in the cannabis space with standards-based professional credentials and standardized education programs.

"GF Institute is supplying pertinent educational leadership to not only this industry, but to every industry involved in health and wellness. Without a trusted and consistent source of information, we cannot bring other health and wellness sectors into the fold to change how we treat and prevent illness across the board. Eden Labs is enthused to be a part of this essential endeavor," said Braddock. "Providing the industry with consistent and current educational content is the only way the industry itself will grow in a cohesive and focused direction. To that end, it is imperative that everyone involved has professional training to pass on to consumers, other partner businesses and to feel and be valued for their expertise," Braddock continued.

Eden Labs joins more than 30 other leading cannabis brands on the GF Institute Steering Committees in providing critical guidance, oversight, and ultimately approval for its credential programs. As a leading cannabis employer with more than a decade of client-focused expertise building extraction systems, Ms. Braddock and the team at Eden Labs recognize the opportunity inherent and general importance of not only meeting consumers' increasing demand for high-quality experiences, but exceeding their expectations with every interaction.

"Eden Labs' mission of education and advocacy for plants-as-medicine that promotes health, wellness, and environmental stewardship using green extraction technologies makes them an incredible partner in the Green Flower Institute," said Max Simon, CEO and Co-Founder of Green Flower. "GFI answers many of the questions facing the cannabis workforce as employers like Eden Labs train and develop their employees to succeed in this ever-changing industry."

Because much of the recruited talent to this fast-growing industry has little to no pre-existing, formalized cannabis experience or knowledge, every new employee brought into the cannabis space from another industry has an urgent need to be trained from scratch. Most cannabis employers simply don't have the bandwidth, instructional design knowledge, or subject matter expertise to develop programs on their own that retain the necessary level of rigor and depth to ensure it meets the needs of their operational demands.

With the creation of the GF Institute, the cannabis industry will build a truly skilled and talented workforce through standardized education, and credential holders will be able to proudly demonstrate their professionalism, knowledge, and credibility to their co-workers, customers, and clients.

"The cannabis industry's rapid growth in recent years has created an even greater need for the establishment of real, powerful, research-tested standards like what GFI provides for our field's workforce," said Gil Christie, the inaugural chairman of GF Institute. "Eden Labs' focus on medical and nutritional extracts that goes hand-in-hand with environmental remediation and stewardship makes them a unique and important presence as a GFI Founding Member."

To encourage industry-wide adoption, GF Institute invites every Licensed Cannabis Operator across the United States to join this historic push to bring credibility, equity, and professionalism to our industry and become Founding Members of GFI.

The deadline for Founding Member applications is December 31, 2021, with an added financial incentive for brands who act early -- Founding Member brands are granted access to deploy the GFI certificates across their organization as part of the standard licensing fee for Green Flower's enterprise learning and development platform at no additional cost.

For more information on GF Institute or the GFI Cannabis Credential program, please visit gfinstitute.org and download the complete program documentation, review course syllabi and find answers to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).

About Green Flower:

Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today.

Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

About Eden Labs

For more information on Eden Labs and extraction processes and equipment, please visit edenlabs.com.

