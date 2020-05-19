Eden Life Care Launches Kickstarter to Celebrate Grandparents and Caregivers on June 10th at 1pm EDT

GREELEY, Colo., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eden Life Care launched today a Kickstarter campaign to engage communities in celebration of 'Grandparents and Caregivers Day' on June 10. Communities will come together in the front lawns and virtual living rooms of elder care facilities, hospitals and nursing homes.

The celebrations will honor the nation's older Americans and caregivers, many of whom are feeling isolated, unable to see their own loved ones in person. Led by Eden Life Care, a caring coalition is reaching out to 20,000 Nursing Homes, Hospitals and Assisted Living Facilities to share the love. Those who cannot join an event can celebrate virtually by tagging #edenlifecare or taking part in a virtual meetup at 1 PM EDT on June 10 on our Facebook page .

With the help of Kickstarter participants and brands supporting our movement of love, Eden Life Care hopes to donate thousands of "I am Loved" shirts to residents and caregivers.

"Receiving this shirt is a special reminder we are recognized, loved and appreciated," said Ellen Plamp, RN, Suncoast Hospice Case Manager. "Our jobs can be tremendously rewarding as we help people through one of life's greatest transitions. It is challenging to see patients who don't have the support of family, many who live far away, during this last phase of life. Gifting this shirt is like giving our patients and caregivers a hug at a time when they need it most."

The Kickstarter campaign gives communities and local partners the opportunity to help. From $1 donations to funding a local or statewide celebration, participants are helping create a month-long campaign of love culminating on June 10. From church groups and community organizations to individuals and families, everyone is encouraged to join.

Eden: Life Care App is an innovative communication and patient management platform. Facilitated by caregivers and long-term care facilities to provide HIPAA-compliant messaging and shared communications, the App is designed to help reduce isolation and improve quality of care for older Americans and the loved ones who miss them terribly. Utilizing best-in-class UX, the App is free for families to download and simple to use. It's designed to help families stay connected, no matter how far apart they may be.

