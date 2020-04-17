Eden Reforestation Projects launches their $3 Difference Campaign to celebrate Earth Day

GLENDORA, Calif., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After planting over 300 million trees in 8 project nations, one of the most prolific tree planting organizations on the planet, Eden Reforestation Projects, is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day in a "little" way. The organization launched their "What Can $3.00 Provide?" campaign that aims at building awareness at what a difference $3.00 can make for people and the planet. Also, thanks to a generous donor, the first $100,000 donated to the campaign will be matched so that the impact will double.

The current crisis the world is facing will impact people living in impoverished nations the most. During this time of uncertainty, Eden Reforestation Projects' goal is to keep at the forefront the urgent issues of climate change and poverty alleviation for the communities they serve.

They are communities that will likely not be receiving any government assistance, and for whom $3.00 can provide life-saving necessities while helping restore the environment in a big way. The organization is inviting everyone to give $3.00 to plant trees and save lives. It may not seem like much, but a $3 donation can make a big difference.

Three dollars can provide a cup of coffee, fast food, or a gallon of gas for most people in the U.S., but for people in Eden's project nations, $3.00 does a whole lot more. $3.00 can provide a day's wages, enough food to feed a family of six, and plant and protect 30 trees. Please join us this Earth Day by making a $3.00 Difference!

Visit edenprojects.org to give $3.00 or to learn more about the work.

About Eden Reforestation Projects: Eden Reforestation Projects (Eden) is a 501(c)3 international nonprofit that is committed to alleviating extreme poverty and restoring healthy forests in Madagascar, Haiti, Nepal, Indonesia, Mozambique, Kenya and beyond. Through their "Employ to Plant" methodology, they provide fair-wage and consistent employment to thousands of people in communities suffering from extreme poverty. People are employed to produce, plant, and guard an average of 5 million trees every month. Since Eden's launch in 2005, over 300 million trees have been planted, and the lives of thousands of people are being transformed. Eden's employees are now sending their children to school and able to afford food, clothing, and medical care. Further, as a result of consistent employment, hundreds of Eden's workers have escaped debt slavery, and sustainable farming and fishing are returning as a result of the restored environment.

