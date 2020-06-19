Eden Reforestation Projects Plants a Third of a Billion Trees

Founder & CEO Dr. Stephen Fitch said of the milestone, "To put this accomplishment in perspective. In the summer of 2019, we were planting around 5 million trees per month. Now, we are planting over 15 million trees per month. We will continue to scale and expand into other project nations. By the end of this year, we expect to be planting over 20 million trees per month". You can click here to hear the full announcement from the CEO & Founder of Eden Reforestation Projects.

Visit edenprojects.org to give or to learn more about the work.

About Eden Reforestation Projects: Eden Reforestation Projects (Eden) is a 501(c)3 international nonprofit that is committed to alleviating extreme poverty and restoring healthy forests in Madagascar, Haiti, Nepal, Indonesia, Mozambique, Kenya, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Through their "Employ to Plant" methodology, they provide fair-wage and consistent employment to thousands of people in communities suffering from extreme poverty.

People are employed to produce, plant, and guard an average of 15 million trees every month. Since Eden's launch in 2005, over 333 million trees have been planted, and the lives of thousands of people are being transformed. Eden's employees are now sending their children to school and able to afford food, clothing, and medical care. Further, as a result of consistent employment, hundreds of Eden's workers have escaped debt slavery, and sustainable farming and fishing are returning as a result of the restored environment.

