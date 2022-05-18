Eden Workplace Recognized as Best Virtual/Hybrid HR Solution by Lighthouse Research & Advisory's HR Tech Awards Program

The award honors Eden Workplace's complete suite of HR software for modern hybrid organizations

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eden Workplace, the complete suite of workplace software for the modern hybrid company, today announced that it has earned recognition from The HR Tech Awards Program , powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

Eden Workplace was selected as the Best Virtual/Hybrid Solution in the Core HR/Workforce category. This award recognizes Eden Workplace as a top solution provider for companies who are interested in improving their connectivity and cohesiveness in the hybrid work environment. With its complete suite of workplace software, Eden Workplace helps modern hybrid companies ensure their employees can safely return to work and manage any office needs through one platform.

"Business leaders that want a hybrid environment can't support that transition without the right people-focused tools," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "Eden Workplace is helping employers with a variety of needs in this area, from scheduling and resource booking to ticketing and support."

Powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, the HR Tech Awards program provides buyers with insights into the strengths of today's top HR tech firms. Now in its third year, the annual awards program evaluates solution providers on a number of metrics, including the problems the technology solves, customer satisfaction, key differentiators and a product demonstration.

"At Eden Workplace, we strive to build software that helps modern companies and their employees thrive in the future of work," said Joe Du Bey, co-founder and CEO of Eden Workplace. "We're honored to receive this award from Lighthouse Research & Advisory and look forward to continuing to create HR solutions that empower organizations to prioritize their people as best they can."

To learn more about Eden Workplace, please visit: https://www.edenworkplace.com .

About Eden Workplace

Eden Workplace is the complete suite of workplace software for the modern hybrid company. Eden Workplace's best-in-class Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) tools help teams safely return to the office, book their desks, manage their floor plans, register visitors, track employee ticketing and help desk requests, reserve conference rooms, and more. Eden Workplace is based in San Francisco and investors include Y Combinator, Bessemer Venture Partners, Fifth Wall, S28 Capital, JLL, ENIAC, SV Angel, and more. Eden Workplace's mission is to create a better place to work, for everyone. To learn more, visit www.edenworkplace.com .

