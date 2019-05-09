Edenbridge Health Names Tom Reiter EVP, PACE Operations

BOSTON, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edenbridge Health announced today that industry leader Tom Reiter will join the company as Executive Vice President for PACE Operations. Reiter will lead the launch and expansion of Edenbridge Health's Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) operations across multiple markets.

Reiter is a well-known leader in the PACE community, with nearly 20 years of experience. Most recently, he led the development of the Gary and Mary West PACE of Northern San Diego. Prior to that role, he served as President and CEO of Rocky Mountain Health Care Services (RMHCS), where he expanded its PACE program from a census of 143 to 500, oversaw a major facility expansion, and developed a transportation LLC to serve PACE and other community programs. Prior to RMHCS, Tom was Executive Director of the Elder Service Plan PACE program in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Reiter serves on the board of directors of the National PACE Association and as faculty for the PACE 2.0 initiative (funded by the Gary and Mary West Foundation and the John A. Hartford Foundation), focused on exponential growth of the model.

Among his first initiatives, Tom will integrate the Edenbridge model into the design and development of PACE centers in the Midwest and elsewhere. "We are honored to have Tom join our team," said Edenbridge co-founder and CEO, Stephen Gordon, MD, MBA. "Tom's expertise in growing and scaling PACE, combined with his compassion for serving frail older adults, will be key to realizing our vision to bring PACE to more people and to grow beyond the traditional model to serve new populations."

"I'm excited to be a part of this innovative, mission-oriented organization," said Reiter. "Edenbridge Health has a creative approach to the PACE model, and I look forward to joining the team working to bring new ideas and energy to the community serving the frail elderly."

Edenbridge Health is a mission-focused organization founded in 2016 by seasoned geriatricians. Its programs enable frail elderly to comfortably age in place by providing comprehensive, integrated, community-based, and person-centered care. Going beyond traditional PACE, the Edenbridge Health model is informed by conversations with scores of practitioners, researchers, policymakers, and thought leaders. Its approach combines geriatric expertise with business savvy to address barriers that have limited the growth and availability of traditional PACE programs. For more information, visit www.edenbridgehealth.org .

SOURCE Edenbridge Health

Related Links

http://www.edenbridgehealth.org

