Edenor Informs the Market the appointment of Mr. Neil A. Bleasdale as CEO and Mr. Germán Ranftl as CFO

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora norte S.A. ("edenor" or the "Company"; BYMA/NYSE: EDN), the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina, announces that the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Neil A. Bleasdale, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company and Mr. Germán Ranftl as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

