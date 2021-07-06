Edenor Informs the Market the appointment of Mr. Neil A. Bleasdale as CEO and Mr. Germán Ranftl as CFO
Jul 06, 2021, 14:53 ET
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, July 6th, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora norte S.A. ("edenor" or the "Company"; BYMA/NYSE: EDN), the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina, announces that the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Neil A. Bleasdale, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company and Mr. Germán Ranftl as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
For further information, contact:
Germán Ranftl – Chief Financial Officer
Federico Mendez – Planning, Control, and Investor Relations Officer
Juan Cruz Mektoubdjian – Investor Relations VP
Edenor Building
Av. Del Libertador 6363
(C1428CABA)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Phone: +54 (11) 4346 5000
ir.edenor.com/en
[email protected]
SOURCE Edenor S.A.
