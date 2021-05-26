Edenred Benefits and BusUp are teaming up to provide commuters with flexible shuttle services to ease their return to the office

BOSTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edenred Benefits, the leading corporate mobility provider in the United States, has partnered with BusUp, a global commuter shuttle management service provider, to help corporate clients offer a safer, more convenient, and sustainable commute shuttle service as offices re-open across the country. By integrating BusUp onto its Commuter App this summer, Edenred Benefits will offer employers several commuter solutions. Those options include BusUp's Demand Responsive Shuttle Programs and Shared Shuttle Programs, reducing client mobility costs by up to 40%.

Commuters are turning to shuttle providers for a safe and comfortable commute as many plan their return. Tweet this Employees can use their phone to access many of the features that BusUp offers.

Employers will access a back-end platform that hosts several features, including cost optimization, route management or sharing, selling empty seats, real-time data analytics, and more. Employees can make bookings and payments, view their shuttle routes on a map, track their bus location in real-time, check-in on board with contactless boarding pass technology, and enjoy a 24/7 Customer Care Service.

Ed Fleischmann, CEO at Edenred Benefits says, "We're excited to partner with BusUp to provide improved shuttle service options to our corporate clients and to their employees. Adding shuttle service helps our customers who may not have enough parking for their staff or live too far from public transportation. Combining technology, efficiency, savings, and sustainability, shuttle service is one more commute option our customers have access to."

Numerous Edenred Benefits customers have already shown their interest in incorporating new commuting options into their portfolio of benefits in the coming months. There is positive impact for those workers who remain apprehensive about commuting in enclosed spaces.

This new partnership is for Edenred Benefits the opportunity to diversify its existing marketplace of traditional commuter options and integrate with innovative corporate shuttle service providers like BusUp. When employees commute by a BusUp shuttle, for example, it removes 33 cars off the road, allowing 72% less carbon emission compared with car usage.

The integration with Edenred Benefits is also a significant step forward for BusUp, which recently closed a $6 million funding round with Proeza Ventures and Autotech Ventures to extend its market leadership in the United States.

"This partnership will help several companies return back to the office. Both employers and employees will have a better understanding on the impact of commuting in both, quality of life and productivity of their employees, as well as their financial and sustainability goals," says Rui Stoffel, CEO at BusUp.

About BusUp



BusUp is the #1 commuter bus management platform in the European Union (serving large corporations such as Roche, Siemens, Cognizant, Nestlé, DXC Technologies, Louis Vuitton, DHL, etc.). It has recently expanded to the United States. Its innovative shared transportation platform works alongside corporations, universities, and schools to manage bus commuting programs for its employees and students. Since its inception, BusUp has partnered with more than 150 operators and attended more than 100 clients, exceeding 500,000 passengers worldwide.

For more information: www.busup.com

Edenred is a leading digital platform for services and payments and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting over 50 million users and 2 million partner merchants in 46 countries via more than 850,000 corporate clients.

Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (such as meal benefits), mobility (such as multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking and commuter solutions), incentives (such as gift cards, employee engagement platforms) and corporate payments (such as virtual cards). These solutions enhance user's well-being and purchasing power, improve companies' attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy. They also foster access to healthier food, more environmentally friendly products and softer mobility.

Edenred's 10,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more user-friendly every day.

In 2020, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed close to €30 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, FTSE4Good and MSCI Europe.

The logos and other trademarks mentioned and featured in this press release are registered trademarks of Edenred S.A., its subsidiaries or third parties. They may not be used for commercial purposes without prior written consent from their owners.

SOURCE Edenred Benefits

