Edenred Joins the Intuit Climate Action Marketplace to Help Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Make the Switch to Sustainable Commuting Options

Edenred will help small businesses make smarter commuting choices, save money, and make an impact on the environment. Tweet this

Edenred will promote commuter benefits solutions, specifically transit, parking, and micromobility. Intuit, a client of Edenred, offers its employees a best in class commuter program. This led to an invitation to join the Intuit Climate Action Marketplace to offer this program to small and medium-sized businesses.

Together with the founding partners of the Intuit Climate Action Marketplace, Edenred is proud to support Intuit, the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, and Credit Karma, in accomplishing its goal of helping 1 million U.S small businesses cut their carbon emission by 50% by 2030, and aligning them to the United National Race to Zero Pledge. "We're excited to be joining forces with Intuit and other founding partners to offer transportation solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. Our transit, parking, and micromobility solutions will help reduce their carbon footprint so they are able to make smarter commuting choices, save money, and make an impact on the environment. Together, we'll make our planet a safer and cleaner place to live and work," said Ed Fleischmann, General Manager at Edenred USA.

Sean Kinghorn, Head of Global Sustainability at Intuit, says: "We believe collective climate action by small businesses will have a substantial impact in solving the climate crisis. We're excited to launch the Intuit Climate Action Marketplace alongside Edenred and our other solution-provider partners, as together we'll bring immediate opportunities for small businesses to take action to cut their carbon emissions."

The Intuit Climate Action Marketplace is dedicated to activating small and medium-sized businesses to reduce carbon emissions at scale, while also helping them grow their business. Businesses can use the new platform to find more sustainable choices to replace high carbon emission activities with no extra hassle, time or cost. The Intuit Climate Action Marketplace is available in the United States and the United Kingdom, with plans for expansion in 2022. It's the first initial step of Intuit's 3-year roadmap in helping small and medium-sized businesses address climate change issues.

Participating in the Intuit Climate Action Marketplace aligns with Edenred's purpose: "Enrich connections. For Good," which is embedded in all the Group's strategic thinking and can be seen in action in its corporate social responsibility policy, through three strong commitments:

- 52% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 vs. 2013

- 40% women among executive position by 2030

- 85% of merchants and users sensitized to nutrition and food waste by 2030

Edenred features multiple projects and teams that are working toward the CSR goals along with helping clients. An innovative tool that will help companies and their employees reduce their carbon footprint is our new Carbon Footprint Calculator. Designed to measure the carbon emission reductions for public transit, the plan for this new feature is to conduct client recommendations related to the greenhouse gas emissions reduction and report the results quarterly to small and medium-sized businesses who sign up for commuter benefits through the Intuit Climate Action Marketplace.

The calculator, that was developed by Edenred, can calculate the carbon footprint at the employee and company levels, estimate if an employee chooses a better mode of transportation, and report the improvement of CO2 emissions based on the decision made. From there, an algorithm is created to identify which clients can make the switch to alternative commuting options.

About Edenred

Edenred is a leading digital platform for services and payments and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting over 50 million users and 2 million partner merchants in 46 countries via more than 850,000 corporate clients.

Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (such as meal benefits), mobility (such as multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking and commuter solutions), incentives (such as gift cards, employee engagement platforms) and corporate payments (such as virtual cards).

True to the Group's purpose, "Enrich connections. For good.", these solutions enhance users' well-being and purchasing power. They improve companies' attractiveness and efficiency and vitalize the employment market and the local economy. They also foster access to healthier food, more environmentally friendly products and softer mobility.

Edenred's 10,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more responsible every day.

In 2020, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed close to €30 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good and MSCI Europe.

The logos and other trademarks mentioned and featured in this press release are registered trademarks of Edenred S.E., its subsidiaries or third parties. They may not be used for commercial purposes without prior written consent from their owners.

For more information:

Edenred: www.edenredbenefits.com

Edenred's CSR: https://www.edenred.com/en/discover-group/our-social-commitments

Intuit Climate Action Marketplace: https://www.intuit.com/climatemarketplace/

Intuit CSR: https://www.intuit.com/company/corporate-responsibility/climate/take-action/

SOURCE Edenred Benefits

Related Links

https://www.edenred.com/en

