EDENS Continues to Expand Retail As Uptown Park Modernization Nears Completion

"Transforming Uptown Park into a pedestrian-friendly shopping and dining destination doesn't stop with a remodel of the buildings found in our district," said Tom Kiler, Managing Director at EDENS. "We will continue to invest in this sought-after neighborhood as we reimagine the entire property to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience for Houstonians and visitors."

Beginning in April of this year, redevelopment activity has included updating all building façades for a clean aesthetic, maximizing storefronts and brightening the exterior colors to modernize the consumer experience. The addition of trellises now span the property and provide shaded walkways that connect the buildings for pedestrians. Parking has been reconfigured to accommodate outdoor conversation areas for guests to unwind and socialize, as well as improved walkability and safety. Final details, including soft-seating and public Wi-Fi, will coincide with construction completion scheduled for late fall. Retail openings will continue into late next year.

Newly announced retail also includes Rejuvenation, a Williams-Sonoma company offering classic American lighting, furniture, hardware and décor, will open later this year and will be the store's first Texas location.

Rejuvenation joins Flower Child, an Arizona-based health-food concept by Fox Restaurant Concepts, scheduled to open September 12.

"Modernizing Uptown Park into a social hub by adding new restaurants and retailers continues to build Houston's appeal as a world-class city. Coupled with our commitment to enriching this great community, seeing this transformation come to life is a great accomplishment for our EDENS team," continued Kiler.

While renovations are being completed, retailers, restaurants and services at Uptown Park will remain open, including Araya Chocolate, Bill Walker Clothier, Café Express, Carrie Ann, Ceron Hair Studio, Crave Cupcakes, Drybar, E*Trade, Elizabeth Anthony, Embajadores Fine Cigars, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, Francesca's, Gittings Portraiture, High Gloss, Lewis Jewelers, Linda's Couture Alterations, LOFT, Longoria Collection, Lucho Boutique, M Penner, McCormick & Schmick's, Potbelly Sandwich Works, Songkran Thai Kitchen, Starbucks Coffee, The Tasting Room, Top Drawer Lingerie, Uptown Park Dental, Utopia Plastic Surgery & Medspa.

EDENS develops, owns and operates community shopping centers in primary markets across the country. The company has built an institutional-quality portfolio of more than 125 retail places. EDENS has regional headquarters in Washington, DC, Boston, Columbia, Atlanta, Miami and Dallas. For additional information about the company and its retail real estate portfolio, visit www.edens.com.

From artisan makers and contemporary designer collections to neighborhood eateries and buzzy wine bars with homegrown and international flair, Uptown Park lives up to its name—and its high-energy locale. Nestled in the heart of Houston's most fashionable address, this lush, open-air social haven welcomes local urbanites, upward-bound professionals and global tourists alike to mix it up in a newly transformed destination where big-city culture meets southern hospitality. Meet friends at a fun tasting event or trunk show. Savor your favorite craft beer to the sounds of live music. Stroll the shady walkways, window shop and soak in our friendly Uptown vibe. Uptown Park speaks a new language: yours.



