Edgar Álvarez's new book Lo Que Pasó, a harrowing story about a young man's struggle with loss, abandonment, and exodus

Álvarez said this about his book: " Lo Que Pasó is a story based on real events. In three phases it narrates the life of Cory Rodríguez, a young Salvadoran who was born a few years before the raw civil war in the 1980s in El Salvador. His childhood took a 180-degree turn when his mother lost his game in his last pregnancy. At his young age, he feels helpless when he sees his mother die in the corner of his living room without being able to do anything. A strong confrontation on a Good Friday night does not allow them to go out. He grew up in the abandonment of his father only with the care of the young age of his older brother and in the sight of his mother's best friend midwife. He is pursued by a gang of thieves in his teens, forcing him to leave the country. He experiences firsthand the trajectory of the cruel road to the United States. He tries to find himself abroad. But he faces obstacles that he never imagined encountering as an immigrant on Long Island. One night of a long holiday weekend, his life is turned upside down because of his father."

Published by Page Publishing, Edgar Álvarez's new book Lo Que Pasó chronicles the real-life experiences of a young man that greatly influenced his purpose and character in life.

Consumers who wish to witness the evoking moments of a young man amid the tribulations in his life can purchase Lo Que Pasó in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1391466/Edgar_D__lvarez.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

