Edge AI and Vision Alliance Announces 2020 Vision Product of the Year Award Winners

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge AI and Vision Alliance today announced the 2020 winners of the Vision Product of the Year Awards. The Awards recognize the innovation and excellence of the industry's leading technology companies that are enabling practical visual AI and computer vision.

"We are seeing tremendous growth in the use of computer vision and visual AI to solve real-world problems in many industries. This growth is fueled by rapid innovation in building-block technologies, such as sensors and software tools," said Jeff Bier, Founder of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. "Based on the assessment of our judges, the Vision Product of the Year Awards recognize products that are exemplary in terms of innovation and potential industry impact."

The Vision Product of the Year Awards are open to all Edge AI and Vision Alliance Member companies. Entries are judged by an independent, expert panel and based on innovation, impact on customers and the market, and competitive differentiation.

The winners and their reactions to their awards include:

Best AI Processors: NVIDIA, Jetson Nano

"We would like to thank the Edge AI and Vision Alliance for the 2020 Vision Product of the Year Award recognizing the NVIDIA Jetson Nano as the best AI processor," said Barrie Mullins, Director of Technical Product Marketing. "With cloud-native capabilities, Jetson customers, makers and educators can deploy low-latency multi-modal AI at the edge, future-proofing their deep learning applications to leverage complex, ever-changing models and datasets."

Best Cameras or Sensors - iniVation, Dynamic Vision Platform

"It's a great honor for us to win the 2020 Vision Product of the Year award in the category of Cameras and Sensors. At iniVation, our neuromorphic vision technology is enabling a whole new class of intelligent autonomous systems with improved speed and power efficiency compared to what is available on current devices," said Dr. Kynan Eng, Co-founder and CEO of iniVation. "Together with our customers and our sensor manufacturer, Samsung, we are looking forward to bringing the power of our neuromorphic sensing and process technology to real-world applications."

Best AI Software or Algorithms - Morpho, Semantic Filtering

"We are excited to have had Morpho products win Vision Product of the Year honors for three years in a row. Morpho's Semantic Filtering uses deep neural networks to understand the content of images and then applies different classical image processing techniques to different portions of images. Morpho has developed this technology in collaboration with Qualcomm, the leader in smartphone technologies. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Qualcomm to develop advanced technologies and products which lead the edge AI industry," said Masaki Hilaga, President and Chief Executive Officer of Morpho.

Best Developer Tool: Intel Corporation, DevCloud for the Edge

"We thank Edge AI and Vision Alliance for selecting Intel® DevCloud for the Edge as the Vision Product of the Year in the Developer Tool category. This award validates the value of making it easy for developers to build vision-based solutions for the Edge and benchmark the results on multiple hardware options to evaluate model accuracy, performance, power, latency, and cost. It has been thrilling to see developers using it to create diverse AI solutions for the Edge," said Bill Pearson, Vice President & General Manager, Internet of Things Group - IoT Developer Enabling.

Best Automotive Solutions: Horizon Robotics, Journey 2

"We are very excited that Horizon's Journey 2 AI processor won the Vision Product of the Year Award as the best automotive solution. This is the second year in a row we've won this award, which makes it even more special to us. Horizon robotics was founded in 2015 and is a pioneer and global leader in edge AI computing with a focus on ADAS, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. Journey 2 is a new generation of edge AI processor that is a more efficient, cost-effective and high-performance solution for the smart mobility market," said Harvey Lyu, Head of Business Development at Horizon Robotics.

