Edge by Ascential™ Launches to Deliver Industry-Leading Ecommerce-Driven Data, Insights and Advisory Services for Brands and Retailers

"Our solutions deliver everything our clients need to build and execute a winning sales strategy in an ever-changing retail environment driven by emerging technologies, innovative platforms and changing demographics in an increasingly challenging global trade system," explains Boren Novakovic, Edge by Ascential 's managing director. "We give our clients a holistic view of their performance compared to the wider ecommerce market and a clear plan of action to implement their strategies to drive their sales faster and further than ever before."

Edge by Ascential solutions for brands and retailers include:

Weekly, daily and real-time digital shelf performance metrics

Monitoring of price movements, promotions, availability, product content changes and new product listings

SKU- and category-level online sales and share

Traffic, search optimization and conversion measurements

In-depth price and promotion analytics and benchmarking

Competitive and market intelligence

Omni-channel go-to-market and market optimization strategies

"With today's launch we are bringing to life Ascential's vision of creating the world's best, most complete and accurate retail analytics product to help brands and retailers succeed wherever they are now online and where they plan to be in the future," states Michael Lisowski, president of Edge by Ascential and chief operating officer of Ascential plc. "Over the past few years, Ascential has methodically acquired the industry's best solutions and then invested to take these solutions to the next level. Edge by Ascential is that next level: we are now able to provide our customers, who up until today have had to rely on multiple solutions providers, a complete picture of their online performance, be it digital shelf analytics, online sales and share measurement, market optimization intelligence or product pricing and promotion tracking. The human and technological expertise from these top companies we've acquired will enable us to further innovate services that will take our customers to their next level of success."

Edge by Ascential has over 400 employees in 10 offices across North America, Europe and Asia.

About Edge by Ascential™

Formerly Brand View, Clavis Insight, One Click Retail and PlanetRetail RNG, Edge by Ascential™ delivers some of the industry's most accurate and actionable sales-driving data, insights and advisory solutions for global brands and retailers looking to win in today's ecommerce-driven world. Our solutions enable the world's top brands and retailers to implement strategies that help maximize revenue growth; optimize product listings; increase sales faster than the category and the competition; and drive margin growth with pricing and promotions. Our weekly, daily and real-time data-driven insights (including online Sales and Share measurement, Digital Shelf performance, Price & Promotions monitoring and Retail Insights intelligence), coupled with a wide range of customized advisory and education services, give our clients a comprehensive and competitive advantage across the entire landscape online and around the globe.

For more information about how your company can gain the advantage, visit www.ascentialedge.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Ascential plc

Ascential (LSE: ASCL.L) is a specialist global information company that helps the world's most ambitious businesses win in the digital economy. Our information, insights, connections, data and digital tools solve customer problems in three disciplines:

Product Design via global trend forecasting service WGSN ;

via global trend forecasting service ; Marketing via global benchmark for creative excellence and effectiveness Cannes Lions and WARC , and strategic advisory firm MediaLink ; and

via global benchmark for creative excellence and effectiveness and , and strategic advisory firm ; and Sales via ecommerce-driven data, insights and advisory service Edge by Ascential, the world's premier payments and Fin Tech congress Money20/20, global retail industry summit World Retail Congress and retail news outlet Retail Week.

Ascential also powers political, construction and environmental intelligence brands DeHavilland, Glenigan and Groundsure.

For more information, visit www.ascential.com.

