Edge Computing Global Market Report 2022: Featuring ABB, Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Hewlett Packard, Huawei & More

The global edge computing market size is expected to reach USD 140 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides an analysis of future market growth.

The growing demand for edge computing solutions is due to growing awareness of big data analytics, the increasing number of smart devices and wearables, and rising expenditures in the telecommunication sector. Furthermore, the adoption of IoT and connected devices are significantly influencing the market.

Companies relying on cloud computing are shifting towards edge computing owing to its lower latency and cost feasibility. Moreover, businesses are adopting these solutions as they bring data processing near the source, improving decision-making ability.

For instance, Purdue university integrated edge computing solutions for research and optimization of plant growth and food production processes with the help of IoT devices. This solution enabled the university to collect, process, and communicate a large amount of data generated from the sensor, which ultimately saved time and cost, improved accuracy, and enhanced real-time decision-making, bolstering market growth.

In addition, the growing demand for autonomous and connected vehicles across developed and developing nations has increased the sale of edge computing solutions and services. The connected vehicles utilize these solutions to provide information regarding harsh weather and road conditions that help the driver control and navigate accordingly, influencing the market growth. When incorporated with artificial intelligence, edge computing can efficiently avoid potholes and traffic bottlenecks and prominently reduce accidents, which is an important factor in supporting the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the demand for edge computing solutions as many businesses started operating remotely, which increased the demand for broadband connectivity. These increased the demand for edge computing to increase speed, bandwidth, and security concerns and provide accurate and real-time insights, influencing the market during the pandemic.

The growing demand for the hardware segment in edge computing is due to its small size and storage capacity. Additionally, the increasing adoption of IoT and IIoT creates massive data that requires linking wide-area networks, which is expected to bolster segment growth.

The smart cities segment also has contributed significantly to the market's revenue growth owing to the increasing utilization of LED lights across developing nations. The emergence of new platforms to control the lightning through various smart apps with the help of edge computing solutions is expected to drive segment growth.

Large enterprises are expected to spearhead market growth as it generates a huge amount of decentralized data, which requires analysis and transfer to various other businesses. The increasing deployment to secure data and enhance decision-making supports segment growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period due to the deployment of 5G connectivity and the increasing adoption of connected and IoT devices. The rapid adoption of cloud technologies and technological advancements with the growing digitization propels the market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period due to the deployment of 5G connectivity and the increasing adoption of connected and IoT devices. The rapid adoption of cloud technologies and technological advancements with the growing digitization propels the market growth.

The publisher has segmented the edge computing market report based on component, application, organization size, verticals, and region:

Edge Computing, Component Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Edge Computing, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Smart Cities

Industrial Internet of Things (IoT)

Remote Monitoring

Content Delivery

Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR)

Others

Edge Computing, Organization Size Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Edge Computing, Verticals Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Manufacturing

Energy And Utilities

Government And Defense

Telecommunications

Media And Entertainment

Retail And Consumer Goods

Transportation And Logistics

Healthcare And Life Sciences

Others

Edge Computing, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Companies Mentioned

ABB

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon Inc

Amazon Web Services

Aricent Inc.

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

EdgeConnex Inc

ElnfoChips

FogHorn Systems

General Electric Company

Google LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprises Development

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Juniper Networks

Microsoft Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc

Saguna Networks

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

