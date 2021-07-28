Edge Computing Market 2020-2024 | Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Technavio
The edge computing market is set to grow by USD 9.14 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 32% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., NVIDIA Corp., and Schneider Electric SE are some of the major market participants. Although the demand for decentralized computing will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Edge Computing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Edge Computing Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Industrial Manufacturing
- Telecom
- Mobility
- Government
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Finance
- Other End-users
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Edge Computing Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the edge computing market include Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., NVIDIA Corp., and Schneider Electric SE. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Edge Computing Market size
- Edge Computing Market trends
- Edge Computing Market industry analysis
The advent of integrated industry 4.0 with IoT is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the edge computing market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Edge Computing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist edge computing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the edge computing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the edge computing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of edge computing market vendors
