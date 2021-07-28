Edge Computing Market 2020-2024 | Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Technavio

Download Free Sample Report Covering COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., NVIDIA Corp., and Schneider Electric SE are some of the major market participants. Although the demand for decentralized computing will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Edge Computing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Edge Computing Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Industrial Manufacturing



Telecom



Mobility



Government



Retail



Healthcare



Finance



Other End-users

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41519

Edge Computing Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the edge computing market include Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., NVIDIA Corp., and Schneider Electric SE. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Edge Computing Market size

Edge Computing Market trends

Edge Computing Market industry analysis

The advent of integrated industry 4.0 with IoT is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the edge computing market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Edge Data Center Market - Global edge data center market is segmented by component (IT infrastructure, general construction, power management systems, cooling systems, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Cloud Computing Market - Global cloud computing market is segmented by service (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Edge Computing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist edge computing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the edge computing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the edge computing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of edge computing market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user placement

Industrial manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Telecom - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mobility - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Finance - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other end-users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Nokia Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/edge-computing-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/global-edge-computing-market

SOURCE Technavio