Edge Computing Market 2021-2025 Witnesses Emergence of Dominant Players Including Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.| Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

This pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.



Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Industrial manufacturing segment will lead the market growth in the long run.

Industrial manufacturing segment will lead the market growth in the long run. What is the YOY to be achieved in 2021?

The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 21.83%.

The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 21.83%. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period. How big is the North America market?

44% of the growth will originate from North America .

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., NVIDIA Corp., and Schneider Electric SE are some of the major market participants. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this edge computing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Although the increase in oil and gas E&P activities, growing limitations of front-end devices, and optimizing network traffic for sustainable energy usage will offer immense growth opportunities, competition from low-cost centralized and general-purpose computing infrastructure is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Edge Computing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Edge Computing Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Industrial Manufacturing



Telecom



Mobility



Government



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Edge Computing Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The edge computing market report covers the following areas:

Edge Computing Market Size

Edge Computing Market Trends

Edge Computing Market Industry Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Edge Computing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist edge computing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the edge computing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the edge computing market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of edge computing market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Industrial manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mobility - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Nokia Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

