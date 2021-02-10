Edge Computing Market Size To Expand At 37.4% CAGR By 2027, Due To Rising Adoption By Telecom Companies To Open New Growth Avenues In Multi-Access Edge Computing Sector | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global edge computing market size is projected to reach USD 43.4 billion by 2027 and registering a CAGR of 37.4% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights. Numerous applications with 5G technology are changing traffic patterns and opening technology growth opportunities for telecom providers. This factor has become a threat for cloud leaders and they have started to invest in edge ecosystem by partnering with telecom companies.

The growing adoption of edge computing by telecom companies is anticipated to open new growth avenues in Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) market space. This MEC allows enterprises to reduce network congestion and also ensure high performance of applications by fetching processing tasks along with running applications close to cellular customers. Moreover, growing implementation of edge computing at mobile edge nodes and base stations is anticipated to increase the deployment of new applications and services for customers, thereby expected to drive the market growth. Due to the increasing number of connected devices worldwide, there has been constant development in edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) which is anticipated to drive the edge computing market growth in the next few years.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Edge Computing Market" Report 2027.

In addition, edge AI technology is projected to enable real-time operations such as reducing power consumption, data creation and also reduce the cost of data communication for self-driving cars and wearable devices. Several companies like Google Inc.; NVIDIA Corporation; and Intel Corporation are designing processors for computing technology in order to boost the inferencing process. For example, Atos SE introduced AI-enabled high-performing servers which are based on edge computing technology to manage data.

In 2019, North America held the leading market share in terms of revenue, and this growth is attributed to growing adoption of edge computing technology among manufacturers in U.S. Asia Pacific is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing number of start-ups which are engaged in developing advanced business solutions.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The software segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising adoption of edge computing-based software stack platforms.

Among industry verticals, the data center is emerge as fastest growing segment over the forecast period due to increased sift from centralized cloud server to edge server to reduce latency.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing uptake of IoT-backed applications and emergence of 5G in the region.

is projected to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing uptake of IoT-backed applications and emergence of 5G in the region. Belden Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation, Digi International Inc.; Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc.; Intel Corporation; IBM Corporation; and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

Browse 175 page research report with TOC on "Global Edge Computing Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/edge-computing-market

Million Insights has segmented the global edge computing market on the basis of component, industry vertical and region:

Edge Computing Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

- Hardware

- Edge Nodes/Gateways (Servers)

- Sensors/Routers

- Others

- Software

- Services

- Edge-Managed Platform

- Hardware - Edge Nodes/Gateways (Servers) - Sensors/Routers - Others - Software - Services - Edge-Managed Platform Edge Computing Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

- Industrial

- Energy & Utilities

- Healthcare

- Agriculture

- Transportation & Logistics

- Retail

- Datacenters

- Wearables

- Smart cities, smart homes, smart buildings

Industrial - Energy & Utilities - Healthcare - Agriculture - Transportation & Logistics - Retail - Datacenters - Wearables - Smart cities, smart homes, smart buildings Edge Computing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

- North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Europe

- Germany

- U.K.

- Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Latin America

- Brazil

- Mexico

- MEA

Explore the Latest Press Releases by Million Insights:

Tabletop Kitchen Products Market - The global tabletop kitchen products market is anticipated to reach USD 61.3 billion by the end 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. This growth is attributed to growing food service and hospitality industries along with increasing popularity of serving ware among the consumers across the globe.

The global tabletop kitchen products market is anticipated to reach by the end 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. This growth is attributed to growing food service and hospitality industries along with increasing popularity of serving ware among the consumers across the globe. Rice Seeds Market - The global rice seed market size is projected to touch USD 11.2 billion by 2025. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2025. The growing popularity of rice a food staple in most emerging countries such as India , China , Indonesia and others are supplementing the market growth.

The global rice seed market size is projected to touch by 2025. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2025. The growing popularity of rice a food staple in most emerging countries such as , , and others are supplementing the market growth. Cashmere Clothing Market - The global cashmere clothing market size is expected to register a revenue of USD 3.50 Billion by the end of 2025. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.96% from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to availability of finest quality cashmere yarn, which is lighter, stronger and softer than the other types of wool.

The global cashmere clothing market size is expected to register a revenue of by the end of 2025. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.96% from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to availability of finest quality cashmere yarn, which is lighter, stronger and softer than the other types of wool. Baby Apparel Market - The global baby apparel market size is projected to value USD 198.8 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing awareness for safety, comfort, and convenience of toddlers and infants are anticipated to be the major factor in surging the global market in the upcoming years.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive marketplace, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: 1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights

Related Links

https://www.millioninsights.com

