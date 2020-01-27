Edge Electronics Receives 2019 Tianma America Distributor of the Year Award

BOHEMIA, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Electronics, Inc., a leading distributor of LCD products for industrial, medical, and military applications, has been selected as Tianma America's 2019 Distributor of the Year.

Michael Pollina, Mitch Auerbach, and Rob Tomasino of Edge Electronics accept the 2019 Tianma America Distributor of the Year Award at the 2020 Rep Meeting.

As an authorized distributor of Tianma panels for 18 years, Edge has leveraged its high-quality LCD panel offerings into complete, custom LCD solutions. By creating a program that successfully promotes and provides easy design-in solutions that meet specific application needs, the certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) has set itself apart from other Tianma America distributor partners.

The Edge sales and engineering staff work closely with the Tianma America team to provide exceptional operational support across multiple products and programs. This successful working relationship allows Edge to bridge the gap between technologies, incorporating Tianma panels into custom kits, which could include a single board computer (SBC), an LCD controller, an LED driver, a touch screen integration, custom cables, and other enhancements.

"The medical, military, and industrial markets demand high-quality, long-life solutions that can be brought to market quickly. Edge has the technical expertise and experience to help customers create the best solution for their application," says Mitch Auerbach, Vice President LCD Solutions, Edge Electronics. "Together with Tianma America, we provide unmatched engineering, inventory, support, and solution services to our customers. As a medium-sized business, it is an honor to be recognized for our hard work by a world-renowned industry leader like Tianma."

This is Edge's first time winning this prestigious award. The positive feedback will allow for growth as the company builds upon its existing successes to exceed manufacturer and customer expectations in the future.

For additional information, please visit www.edgeelectronics.com.

About Edge Electronics, Inc.

Edge Electronics, Inc., based in Bohemia, NY, is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components (semiconductors, passives, and interconnect), display solutions (LCDs and related products), embedded computing, storage products and MRO/industrial products. With strategically located sales offices throughout the U.S., Edge focuses on providing industrial, medical, military and commercial OEMs and contract manufacturers with the most personalized customer service in the industry, easy access to the latest technologies, and fully customizable solutions that are the perfect fit for each customer's specific application and business model. Founded in 1990, Edge Electronics is a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) that is both established and flexible, making it an invaluable supply-chain partner for any organization.

